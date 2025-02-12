Nicole Kidman 'rebalancing' life with Keith Urban and daughter Sunday Rose

It is a moment many 'geriatric' mothers who have spent their twenties and thirties building a career can relate to; how can you juggle being a success at work whilst being the parent you always dreamed of?

This was the dilemma that faced actress Nicole Kidman when she gave birth to Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 16, her first daughter with husband Keith Urban, aged 41.

Having already brought up her two adopted children, Isabella, 32, and Connor with ex Tom Cruise, 30, Nicole knew the pressures she would be facing as an older mother. So she decided to quit Hollywood to become a full-time mum.

Thankfully, for Nicole's fans at least, the Babygirl actress credits her late mother Janelle for making her think again and find a way to keep some balance in her life.

Nicole Kidman's advice from her mother

Perhaps using her own years of insight into life after motherhood, Janelle was keen for Nicole to find a way to continue pursuing her first passion and not lose sight of herself amongst the blur of the early stages of motherhood. And given the recent round of award nominations the star has received in her late fifties, thank goodness she did.

"When I gave birth to Sunday, I thought I was pretty much done [with work]. We had moved to Nashville, we were living on a farm. And that is when my mum said, "I wouldn't give up completely. Keep a finger in." Nicole recently told CBS.

"She said, "Listen to me, keep moving forward. I'm not saying do it to the level that you have been doing it, but I wouldn't give it up completely." And that came from the woman who obviously came from a generation that didn't have the opportunities that I had, that she had helped create for her daughters.

"It was probably something that she wished she had, and she didn't get that. So she was able to give that to my sister and I."

Nicole's equally inspirational sister Antonia, also thrived in her second act by training to be a lawyer in her forties whilst raising six children.

© TheStewartofNY Nicole decided to keep working

While Nicole's career isn't relatable, her approach to her work / life balance is, as the 57-year-old added: "You look around and there are women who are still raising their children, doing the thing that they love and having a career.

"It's a lot, finding that balance is part of the journey. You make mistakes, you overdo it and then you think. [I'm] constantly rebalancing it."