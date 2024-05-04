Rarely-seen Lady Louise Windsor shares sweetest moment with mother Duchess Sophie

Lady Louise Windsor has been spotted in her first public appearance of the year.

The rarely-seen royal, 20, was photographed enjoying a day at The Royal Horse Show at Windsor Castle on Saturday alongside both of her parents the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and younger brother James, Earl of Wessex.

© Shutterstock Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and her daughter Lady Louise at the Windsor Horse Show

The young royal was seen riding a bike through the grounds before watching the International Driving Grand Prix. In another sweet shot, the 20-year-old was seen giving her mum, who beamed with pride, a warm hug.

© Max Mumby Lady Louise gave her mum a warm hug

Louise opted for a look appropriate for the event - a pair of black cargos tucked into flat leather riding boots and a gilet emblazoned with the official 'Royal Windsor Horse Show' font and logo.

© Shutterstock Lady Louise Windsor cycled in

Her blonde locks were swept off her face in a casual ponytail and she wore minimal makeup and a pair of glasses. Later on, as she watched one of the events with her hands on her father's shoulders, Louise was seen wearing a navy feathered fedora hat.

Meanwhile, her mother dressed up for the occasion. Duchess Sophie, 59, wore a navy cord dress which was tiered for a billowing look which was teamed with a tan suede jacket that was nipped in at the waist with a tie belt.

© Shutterstock Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh looked elegant in a cord dress

The Duchess donned a pair of flat leather boots to match her daughters and added a touch of glamour to the look by adding a silk patterned scarf around her wrist, much like the stunning Hermès twilly scarf she wore in her hair on Friday.

© Shutterstock Lady Louise watched with her hands on her father's shoulders

The mother-daughter duo haven't been seen at a public event together in months. Lady Louise was absent from the Easter Matins service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor which we can assume was as a result of her university commitments.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wore a stunning Hermes scarf on Friday

The royal is a student at the University of St Andrews where she is reading English, the same Scottish university attended by her cousin Prince William and his wife Princess Kate.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and James, Earl of Wessex attended the Easter Mattins Service

In Louise's absence, Duchess Sophie paid tribute to her daughter in her fashion choices. Prince Edward's wife recycled her vivid purple Prada coat and chose the cream beret-style fascinator from her daughter's collection.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore an ivory beret in tribute to her daughter

Sophie and Louise were spotted on a skiing holiday together in St Moritz, Switzerland in March but otherwise, the mother-daughter duo haven't stepped out together since the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

© Getty Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh on Christmas Day

The mother-of-two was seen looking festive in a khaki green longline coat with a bow detail on the next. She teamed the look with unexpected animal print accessories including croc print heels, a leopard print clutch, and a feathered hat.

© Getty Lady Louise wore a muted navy look

Meanwhile, her daughter opted for a more muted aesthetic in a navy blue coat and hat and cream heels. She also wore a checked scarf, the merino wool style from Highgrove and The Prince's Foundation's recent collaboration, to match her aunt Princess Anne.