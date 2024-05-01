Alec Baldwin makes rare comment about 'white-hot problem' with drugs after almost 40 years sober

Alec Baldwin is almost 40 years sober, and is reflecting on what lift was like before his sobriety journey.

"I don't discuss this a lot", the actor told Paul Anka and Skip Bronson on the Our Way podcast, when the duo asked him whether or not he drinks alcohol. "I discuss it every now and then when it makes sense. I'm 39 years sober. I got sober February 23, 1985."

The star called it a "white-hot problem every day for two years", particularly struggling with cocaine abuse as he "snorted a line of cocaine from here to Saturn."

Alec, 66, revealed that he and other friends in Hollywood "did one on the rings of Saturn, then we came home — we took it back home." He added: "I mean, cocaine was like coffee back then. Everybody was doing it all day long."

It was when he stopped doing drugs, that Alec found he drank more, adding that this is something "they tell you is going to happen. And that did happen. I just started drinking."

While Alec no longer drinks or does drugs, he stated that he felt bittersweet about his sobriety in a way: "I don't miss drugs at all, but I do miss drinking. I like to drink."

While Alec may have sworn off old vices like drinking and drugs, he does find solace in meditation - although he admitted that it wasn't easy given the full nature of his home with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

"Meditating with seven children is like trying to play ping pong on the deck of an aircraft carrier", he said. "It's a real pain in the ass, man."

This isn't the first time that Alec has spoken about his drug usage, as he opened up to George Stephanopoulos in 2017.

"I think I was one of the people who was lucky that it stuck, and therefore if I didn’t get it then, I think I would’ve got it eventually," he said of sobriety.

He added: "I know that at that time, what I describe — overdosing on drugs — which I’ve kept very private for years and years", he continued.

"But, I’m glad I got it when I did because not many people get sober when they’re young."