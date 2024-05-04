David Beckham jets off for luxury birthday trip with wife Victoria and Gordon and Tana Ramsay

David Beckham has been spotted in a new video as he jetted off for a luxurious trip with his wife Victoria, as well as Kitchen Nightmares star Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana.

The former England football star set off for some time in the sun to celebrate his 49th birthday in Valladolid, Spain where he was seen visiting a local winery and even took a bottle home as a memento.

© Getty David Beckham turned 49

The former Manchester United star looked as put together as ever in a light brown coat with pale beige trousers and a pair of oversized sunnies. Meanwhile, his former Spice Girl star wife, 50, looked so stylish in a pair of white capri pants, an oversized black blazer, and capped-toe slingbacks.

© Instagram Victoria celebrated her birthday just a few weeks ago

Of course, a classic VB look wouldn't be complete without a pair of black sunglasses and a matching handbag.

© Getty Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham made friends in 2006

The Hell's Kitchen star's wife, 49, opted for a more relaxed aesthetic, choosing to style her brunette locks in natural beachy waves and sporting a slouchy jumper and trainers. Her husband Gordon, 57, channeled David's relaxed vibes in a black zip-up jacket and chunky white trainers.

© Getty Gordon and Tana have been friends with the Beckhams for many years

The father-of-four celebrated his 49th birthday on 2 May. His fashion designer wife paid tribute to her husband in a sweet Instagram post where they are seen snuggled up in a restaurant and in another snap, dancing at Victoria's birthday party in April.

© Getty The stars bonded over their time in America

"Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together!," Victoria wrote. "You aren’t far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much xxxxx".

© Instagram Victoria Beckham with husband David

Meanwhile, David and Victoria's oldest son Brooklyn, 25, shared a tribute to his dad with the cutest throwback snap where a young Brooklyn is sat on his dad's shoulders on the football pitch kitted out in Manchester United gear.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham shared this unseen image from her 50th party to mark husband David's birthday

"Happy birthday to the best dad in the world x love you so much dad," the adoring son wrote. Before jetting off to Spain, the happy couple enjoyed a quiet family meal with Brooklyn, as well as their three younger children Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, at Canton Blue, a Cantonese restaurant at The Peninsula London.

David and Victoria's friendship with the Ramsays goes way back. Their paths first crossed when the TV chef catered the Beckhams' pre-World Cup party in 2006 and maintained a friendship as they raised their families for a time in the US.

© Getty Tana Ramsay and Victoria Beckham have been friends for nearly 20 years

Their bond has grown in strength over the years with Gordon's son Jack, 24, maintaining a close friendship with Brooklyn Beckham. Tana paid tribute to VB on her birthday with an array of throwback snaps from fun times they have shared over the years.

© Getty Jack Ramsay grew up with Brooklyn Beckham

"Happy happy birthday to a very special person in my life @victoriabeckham you are a true friend who has been the most amazing support and inspiration and most importantly we have the best fun x I love you so much, have the best day!!!," the author of Tana Ramsay's Family Kitchen wrote.