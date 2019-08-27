Wimbledon reveals the first photo of renovation work on Court No. 1 – details Looking good!

Renovations have already begun on Wimbledon's famous Court No.1 despite there still being ten months to go until the 2020 tournament kicks off. The world-famous tennis ground shared an update on Tuesday with more than 3.7million Twitter followers, showing an empty Court No.1 with no grass and all of the seats covered in plastic. Twitter users were eager to know what the revamped court will look like, with one tweeting: "Looking forward to seeing what the renovated court looks like!"

This isn’t the first time Court No.1 has been treated to a makeover. In 2016 a three-year project was announced to update the court's roof and make it retractable, and the stunning new roof was showcased at the 2019 championships to critical acclaim. But the price of a state of the art new roof didn't come cheap - it totalled £70million! The British construction company behind the build belongs to Sir Robert McAlphine, the same contractor who brought London's Olympic Stadium to life.

Wimbledon revealed that renovations are underway!

Although Centre Court is often considered the most iconic of Wimbledon's courts, Court No.1 was home to some of 2019's most exciting matches. It was there that 15-year-old prodigy Cori Gauff knocked 39-year-old veteran Venus Williams out of the competition, to name just one thrilling Court No.1 moment.

Cori Gauff knocked Venus Williams out of the 2019 tournament on Court No.1

The infamous court first opened in 1997 and currently has space for a whopping 11,432 spectators. Its brand spanking new retractable roof debuted at the 2019 tournament, and the roof was closed for the first time on 4 July during the first round of the Men's Doubles, when Andy Murray and Pierre-Hugues Herbert were playing on the lawn. We can't wait to see what the court looks like after even more renovations!

