Nothing to see here... just two chimpanzees bathing a dog - video

Bathing a dog can be a tricky task – but not if you've enlisted the help of not one, but two chimpanzees! Which is exactly what wildlife conservationist Kody Antle did at Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina. Kody shared a video of an adorable dog having the time of its life as it's given a thorough rub-down by the safari's adorable chimps Vali and Sugriva.

The hilarious clip shows the dog nonchalantly sitting in a paddling pool while Kody and the chimps cover it in suds and bubbles. After spending time giving the dog a good wash, the chimpanzees then turn the attention on themselves and hop in their own paddling pools to have a bath. "Splish splash doggo taking a bath," Kody captioned the video. Since it was published earlier this week, the clip has been viewed over 700,000 times on Instagram and been shared across other social networking sites, where it has now picked up millions of collective views.

People appear to be in love with the video, with many expressing their delight over such a sweet moment. "Lol I laughed so hard at this. I also love the part where the dog looks over at the left chimp in a 'you need to chill' type of way," wrote one person on Reddit. "It always amazes me how 'almost' human chimps are," another added, while a third wrote: "That is so funny and cute."

The Myrtle Beach Safari partners with Rare Species Fund to try and save many rare and endangered species from extinction. It is a hands-on interactive wildlife experience that offers guests the chance to spend hours interacting with and experiencing wildlife while learning about the work they do to conserve the wildlife worldwide.

