HELLO! debuts first live cover as Apple News+ launches in UK The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie grace the first cover

HELLO! has premiered its first 'live' cover as Apple News+ launched its premium subscription service in the UK on Monday. The HELLO! team worked with Apple’s designers to create a stunning live version of the latest magazine cover, featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby boy Archie, photographed and videoed as part of HELLO!’s unrivalled coverage of the Royal Tour of Southern Africa.

HELLO!'s first live cover

Apple News+’s UK launch brings the premium magazine and newspaper subscription service to the UK, allowing British subscribers access to 150 of the most popular publications in a beautiful curated experience. HELLO! joins The Times and the Sunday Times, as well as top monthly magazines such as National Geographic, Empire, and Rolling Stone in a bundle which readers can access for a monthly fee.

"HELLO!’s 30-year-strong commitment to positive, celebratory and accurate reporting is very much aligned with Apple's values and we’re really excited to introduce a new and innovative digital version of our much-loved magazine to Apple’s online audience," Editor in Chief Rosie Nixon explained. "HELLO! is known for its incredible photography and iconic design which lends itself perfectly to these beautifully-crafted layouts for a new, user-friendly digital experience."

HELLO! launched their digital output on Apple News’ non-subscription service at the end of July and has seen incredible audience growth in the past two months.

"In September in the UK alone we’ve had over 2.5 million unique users consuming our content on the Apple News platform," said Head of Digital Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon. "Our royal, lifestyle and entertainment content is clearly striking a chord with Apple’s premium audience and as an editor, it’s very satisfying to be working with a platform that encourages and rewards exclusive and responsible reporting.

"Our swift growth bodes really well for our News+ performance and we are thrilled that our first ever live cover is being featured so prominently in the app."

Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News, said: "Apple News+ offers hundreds of the world’s most popular publications, all discoverable through personalised and curated recommendations.

"The quality of the journalism, the beautiful photography, the stunning live covers and custom-designed articles in this collection are second to none. We think readers in the UK will be delighted with the offering, and we are proud to support the work of our newest publisher partners."