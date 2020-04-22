8 kitchen storage hacks from influencers Lydia Millen, Fleur de Force, In The Frow and more From kilner jars and labels to wicker baskets and glass jars

Kitchen storage hacks are a minefield but, if ever there was a time to get your cupboards in order, it's during coronavirus lockdown. These influencers have all shared handy tips for storing everything from cutlery to condiments, and we've found buys on the high street that'll help you do the same. Take note.

Fleur de Force

Fleur de Force shared a look inside her pantry after organising and revealed that she uses wicker baskets to hold a lot of her kitchenware. John Lewis offer baskets in all shapes and sizes, including this medium sized buy by Croft Collection for just £20. Take inspiration from Fleur and use it to store extra cutlery.

Basket, £20, John Lewis

In The Frow

Victoria of In The Frow has an entirely interiors-based Instagram account @frowhome, and has shared the renovation from top to bottom. Her kitchen includes shelves in one corner, while she also uses Kilner jars to store spices and condiments. We've found a 1L size for just £5.50 at Amazon, while they also have a whole host of other sizes on offer.

Kilner jar, £5.50, Amazon

Beside her sink, Victoria also has a dish drainer for storing dishes and saving space while they dry. Dunelm have one almost exactly the same as Victoria's for just £10, complete with bamboo handles and a cutlery section at the side.

Dish drainer, £10, Dunelm

Lydia Millen

Lydia is nothing if not a master of interiors, and she has nailed organisation when it comes to her kitchen. The key is to label all of your jars, and Amazon has the perfect readymade herb and spice labels for just £3.09. If you'd rather create the labels yourself, opt for plain labels which you can write on – available at Amazon for £2.50.

Labels, £3.09, Amazon

We Are Twin Set

Philippa of We Are Twin Set has also been using her time during coronavirus lockdown to organise her kitchen, and recently revealed a look at her larder. As well as labelling everything, she uses dry food containers for cereal, and we've found the exact same for just £2.50 from Ikea.

Food container, £2.50, Ikea

Rachel Parcell

Rach gave a full tour inside her pantry, complete with expert storage hacks. It was the glass jars that caught our eye, where Rach keeps all of her dry food stuff from porridge to popcorn and pretzels. Handily, Ikea has a range of sizes from £2.50 for 1.9L.

Jar, £2.50, Ikea

Emma Hill

Emma Hill's kitchen renovation is enough to make anyone want to re-evaluate their own home. She has gorgeous marble worktops which, understandably, need a lot of care and attention. Emma uses black trivets to hold dishes and pans that might still be hot from the hob to protect the sides, and Nordic Nest have a similar style for just £7.

Trivet, £7, Nordic Nest

Emma also stores food in plastic containers with air-tight lids, and this set of three from Ikea is available for just £4.50. They can be kept in the microwave, fridge or cupboards.

Container set of 3, £4.50, Ikea

