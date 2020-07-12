Gucci Beauty's first-ever Down's syndrome model and a therapy dog receiving an award - Georgia Toffolo brings you more good news this week Find out what went right this week!

Sick and tired of doom and gloom? Grab a cuppa and catch up with Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo for your weekly fix of good news from around the globe! From the first-ever model with Down's syndrome to pose for Gucci Beauty to the therapy dog who donned a tux to accept a special award at the university where he works - we're bringing you all the feels. Full disclosure - this episode may induce extreme smiling and/or ugly crying.

Watch the video below…

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Toff's Good News: Episode 15

Do you have some Good News you'd like to shout about? Email our Good News ambassador Toff at toff@hellomagazine.com to share yours and visit our Good News channel for more feel-good stories.

More good news you missed this week:

New Orleans Audubon Zoo has announced that Tumani - a 13-year-old western lowland gorilla - is expecting her first baby! Find out how she's being prepared for motherhood.

Championing inclusivity, dating app OkCupid has introduced a brand new feature where users can list their pronouns on their profile - regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation.

Elementary student Madison Wilson is raising money to donate Crayola's 'Colours of the World' boxes to local schools so that all students of all skin colours can draw themselves accurately!