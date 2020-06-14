Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo presents the most uplifting news from the week - WATCH

HELLO! Magazine
Our resident ray of sunshine Toff is back to highlight the good news that has made her smile this week
Brighten up your day with Georgia Toffolo and her weekly dose of positive happenings from around the world. I'm A Celebrity jungle queen Toff has been busy searching the globe for good news to give us all a boost, and from her London home, presents a round-up of her favourites. A few topping Toff's list this week include a breakthrough in breeding for one of the world's rarest primates and an amazing feat accomplished by the incredible Dr Kathryn Sullivan. There's also the cutest patrons on a Dutch rollercoaster that we ever did see...watch the video below to find out more.
WATCH: Toff brings you this week's good news
