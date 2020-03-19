It's been a good day for Claire the Hedgehog who has finally made a full recovery after spending three weeks in intensive care! The prickly young lady was brought into the Wildlife Orphanage and Hedgehog Hospital in North Yorkshire by a member of the public, who had discovered Claire lying outside in the daytime, supposedly snoring. In a dramatic turn of events, the hospital staff quickly realised that Claire was actually suffering from a potentially fatal case of pneumonia and lungworm. "We didn't think she'd make it to be honest," explained Annette Pyrah, who runs the centre.

Since revealing the details of her miracle recovery, Annette has now confirmed that as of Wednesday, Claire is one healthy hedgehog. "We have lots of equipment here, a nebuliser, an intensive care unit and we have a vet who can dispense the medicines needed and it's been a long time," she said, "but on Wednesday morning we had some really good news. Never in a million years did I think Claire would reach this point but she did - she now breathes totally silently. And she's put on a lot of weight. Just look at those chubby little thighs!"

Claire the hedgehog has been in intensive care for three weeks

An adorable video of the gorgeous hedgehog shows her breathing peacefully as she indulges in a mid-morning nap - and we can't stop crying. Clearly thriving since receiving treatment at the wildlife hospital, Annette was more than thrilled to reveal the good news: "We're absolutely delighted. Miracles do happen," she said. "When you consider how she was when she first came in it was horrible to hear and see her struggling like she was - isn't she just gorgeous!" Explaining that the next step would be for Claire to venture outside in a pre-release pen, we're sending all our love and well wishes to Claire - the hedgehog who overcame incredible odds.

If you want to find out how you can help out the wonderful staff at the Wildlife Orphanage & Hedgehog Hospital in North Yorkshire, head to wildlifeorphans.co.uk.

