Piers Morgan's GMB co-stars react to his exciting news one year after he infamously stormed off The former GMB presenter first started on the show in 2015

Piers Morgan made an exciting announcement on Wednesday marking one year since he stormed off Good Morning Britain.

Taking to his Instagram, Piers told his 1.8 million followers that he is coming back with a brand new show Piers Morgan Uncensored and shared the exciting announcement with a trailer.

WATCH: Piers Morgan posted the trailer for new his show

Celebrity friends and fans of the former Good Morning Britain presenter flocked to like the news including ex-colleague Charlotte Hawkins.

In the video Piers says: "A year ago today I was forced to leave a job I loved at the peak of its success for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion. Well, this shouldn't happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression.

Piers Morgan with his former GMB colleagues at the BAFTAs in 2019

"So I'm delighted to now be returning to live television with a new prime-time show whose main purpose is to cancel the cancel culture which has infected societies around the world.

"I want it to be a platform for lively, vigorous debate for news-making interviews and that increasingly taboo three-letter word fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people, I'm Piers Morgan, uncensored."

Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britian in 2020

Other A-listers were also quick to weigh in on the announcement with the likes of Ronan Keating and Anna Williamson giving their seal of approval on the post. Reality stars Jess Wright and Hugo Taylor also liked the news.

Piers captioned the post writing: "*ANNOUNCEMENT* Trigger warning: I’m back.. and I’m uncensored. @piersmorganuncensored." It's safe to say the new show will keep audiences on their toes!

UK audiences will be able to stream Piers' new project on TalkTV while other reports claim the show will also be streamed on FOX Nation in America and via Sky News Australia Down Under.

According to Metro, several notable presenters have been confirmed for TalkTV, including Mike Graham, Trisha Goddard, Julia Hartley-Brewer, Jeremy Kyle, and Robert Rinder.

