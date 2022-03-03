Piers Morgan responds to wife Celia's challenge to 'shut me up' – hilarious photo The TV star and his wife tied the knot in 2010

Piers Morgan and Celia Walden often give fans a peek inside their playful relationship, but their latest exchange on social media will leave fans in stitches.

Former Good Morning Britain star Piers, 56, reshared a photo that was originally posted by his wife as he responded to her comical threat to stop him talking over her, saying she wouldn't be able to "shut me up". The 46-year-old journalist took to Instagram to post a picture of a pink jewelled stunning gun, which is advertised as providing "sparks and sounds for immediate intimidation."

She jokingly captioned it: "Introducing the 950,000 volt 'Stunning Gun' being sold in LA. Go on Piers: talk over me. Let's see how that goes."

He wrote on his own Instagram Stories: "Hmm…it will take a much higher voltage than this to shut me up @celia.walden."

Celia joked she would use a stunning gun to stop Piers talking over her

The couple began dating in 2005 and got married five years later at St Mary's Church in Swinsbrook, before hosting a relaxed reception at a nearby pub. In photos of the newlywed couple strolling through the grass on their big day, Celia looked stunning in a bohemian dress with a flower crown while Piers wore a classic black suit, white shirt and black tie.

The couple now share a daughter together, Elise, and they split their time between their three luxury homes in London, Newick and Los Angeles.

The couple had a laid-back wedding in 2010

To mark their 11th wedding anniversary in 2021, Piers once again poked fun at his other half. He shared a sweet photo of their first date, which was reported in the newspaper at the time, that showed them getting out of a rickshaw with Piers wearing a black suit while Celia looked beautiful in a pair of knee-high red boots and a camel coat.

The quick-witted TV star captioned the picture: "tbt Wardour Street, Soho, December 13, 2005…. this photo appeared in the papers with the headline: 'Piers caught in rickshaw at 2am with mystery blonde'. It was our first date and we got married five years later. 11 years ago today, in fact.

"Happy Anniversary @celia.walden - you lucky lady. The boots were a good call, without those I doubt I’d have seen you again."

