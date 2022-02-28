Weekly horoscope: 28 February to 6 March 2022

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

There's a cosmic squeeze going on that invites you to look more deeply at what you want out of life and crucially how to get it. Aries is renowned for tackling big challenges and rallying people round and you're well aware you need to get something signed off. Go for the resolution.

A New Moon in the people angle of your chart opens your eyes to new potential involving a group, network or team. Whatever's on offer, get ready to become part of the wider whole. Doors are both opening and closing this week so at least you know where you stand. It is nothing short of an end of an era and the start of a new one.

If you feel you're coming to the crunch it's because a cosmic crescendo is taking place that's bringing you to the front line. Often you are distracted by several things at once, but right now you're able to focus on your top priorities, turning your back on what has had its day. Exchange fear for optimism.

It's a defining moment for a relationship, although you've pulled back from this place several times before. Now there is no going back, in terms of awareness, decision-making and action. As Venus, Mars and Pluto line up in Capricorn you feel ready to do what you need to do and the stale-mate is released.

For some time you've known that an arrangement would have to be changed or re-negotiated and now you reach the moment of truth. Powerful exchanges are due to take place this week that re-define the way in which you work or interact with others. It will feel so good to change the way you deal with things.

If you've become a little obsessive about certain areas in your life it's all about the fear of losing control. What transpires this week will take you to the next level when it comes to feeling empowered enough to relax a bit more. That might seem like an oxymoron, but seriously it's the answer!

It's interesting to think back around a situation where you may have sabotaged yourself from experiencing a greater level of autonomy or power. The Libran habit of making sure everyone else is happy can backfire leaving you out in the cold. So take a moment to make an energetic shift that enables you to believe you deserve more.

The closing chapter of some kind of psycho-drama is here. Of course, it may not be obvious to those around you that you've been in a deep struggle, as Scorpios tend to hide their intense feelings whilst remaining perfectly calm on the surface. However, the situation is reaching its denouement and a new dawn here. Brighter than before.

If it weren't for your persistently optimistic nature you may have been drawn into a black hole alongside others who fear the worst. Yet something about you can never give in to the darkness and it's actually your positivity that pulls other people out. You’ll see this play out several times this week.

Something has been brewing for such a long time, like a thunder storm on your horizon. You've kept an eye on it, hoping not to set foot in it. Yet now it's directly over-head and there's nothing for it but to get involved. Crucially you find you're psychologically equipped to quell the tension and end the cycle once and for all.

Making significant decisions is part and parcel of Saturn's sojourn through your sign. You can no longer put anything off and are ready to bite the bullet. It feels strangely liberating to confront everything you've been trying to avoid and to start thinking about wonderful new opportunities.

An auspicious New Moon in your sign positioned close to the bountiful Jupiter enables you to see the silver lining in any cloud you encounter. Thank your lucky stars for your protection and providence through some otherwise turbulent cosmic activity. It's enough to make you think the universe is planting a kiss on your cheek.

