Your horoscope for the week ahead: 7 to 13 March

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

Now that you have the va va voom Venus and Mars in the most sociable angle of your skies, there are plenty of invitations coming your way. Little do they know that you're craving peace and quiet, quality time and the kind of spiritual sustenance that goes with meditating in your crystal room!

The pace of life is ramping up and so are other people's expectations of how quickly you can deliver what they want. You can do your bit, but part of you is checking out into your daydreams care of the Sun's super conjunction with Neptune next weekend. Whether you are madly in life or just plain drowsy you're in another zone.

Important talks are in the air that may not culminate for another month, but your mind is busily engaged with your yearning to manifest the best possible outcome. Of course, sometimes we have to let go of the mental effort and simply trust the universe has it all in order. Try it!

It's strange how you can feel hopeful and hopeless all at the same time. Part and parcel of Neptune's meandering mood music that brings out your super sensitivity. At this time it's important to remain fluid and open to all possibilities and what if's. As you know, positive intentions can work magic.

Mars and Venus are now resident in the relationship angle of your chart, turning your attention to how people make you feel and the dynamics between you. It's not like you to give up the leadership role, but you have to give them a chance to show themselves. At the very least, you will understand them better.

Tempting as it is to offer yourself up to the needs of another person, you would be unwise to sacrifice yourself entirely. Be the voice of reason and maintain your natural discretion and grounded-ness because you don't want to risk immersing yourself in an utter mess. From a safe distance you can still pull them out of it.

A softly softly approach is needed now, especially as you have been extending yourself far too much in recent months. All work and no play has made you feel you out of balance. So make time to do those things that soothe your soul, lift your spirits and create a state of gorgeousness. Bring the sparkle back!

As a water sign, the feeling side of life is most important to you. March and April are months that encourage you to re-connect or reach out to people on your wave-length and do the things you most enjoy. If you want love to be in the air, do the things you love and track the energetic uplift you create.

If a personal matter has left you in limbo, don't allow yourself to be defined by other people's confusion. As the Sun moves to meet with emotional Neptune, you realise you can't control how someone feels. All you can do is retain your own positive nature and switch the light back on.

The special effects of Neptune can make you feel as if you're living in a parallel universe at times. Sometimes you can't make sense of what's happening and just have to let it be. Things will settle down soon enough without a major intervention. Quite possibly even better than you hoped.

Mars and Venus vibrate enormous energy around you, into your aura and beyond. Your charisma quotient is becoming stratospheric but don't let it go to your head. Other signs are very aware of their own wobbles and vulnerabilities so be a guiding light rather than a driving force.

You are in prime time for Neptune's extraordinary properties to work their magic directly into your sign. Of course, you don't expect other people to have the same trust in the universe as you do. However, these days you are more inclined to believe in the forces of good than any kind of negativity.

