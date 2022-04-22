Madeleine McCann's parents release statement after authorities formally name a new suspect Madeleine went missing almost 15 years ago in Portugal

Madeleine McCann's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have released a statement "welcoming the news" that a suspect has been formally named in the disappearance of their daughter.

Madeleine went missing almost 15 years ago while on holiday with her family in Portugal. "We welcome the news that the Portuguese authorities have declared a German man an 'arguido' in relation to the disappearance of our beloved daughter Madeleine," the pair wrote.

"This reflects progress in the investigation, being conducted by the Portuguese, German and British authorities. We are kept informed of developments by the Metropolitan Police," they continued

"It is important to note the 'arguido' has not yet been charged with any specific crime related to Madeleine's disappearance.

"Even though the possibility may be slim, we have not given up hope that Madeleine is still alive and we will be reunited with her."

Portuguese prosecutors have not revealed the name of the alleged individual, but said that he was identified following a request made by German and British police.

Gerry and Kate have never stopped looking

German authorities previously identified Christian Brueckner as a suspect; Brueckner is currently in prison in Germany on rape and drug convictions.

Brüeckner was living in the Algarve around the time of Madeleine's disappearance, and police appealed to anyone who might have known him during that time.

Madeleine went missing in 2007

Madeleine went missing aged three after being taken from her hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal in 2007.

"All we have ever wanted is to find her, uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice," her parents said in 2020.

"We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace."