Your horoscope for the week ahead: 18 to 24 April

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

If there is one thing you've learnt from a recurring situation it's to allow for things to alter tack just when you thought they'd straightened out. So here it comes again and once more you're looking at ways to accommodate the new paradigm. As the Sun moves into stable Taurus on Wednesday you'll be able to drop anchor soon.

As Taurus season begins on Wednesday to be followed by a stunning solar eclipse in your sign on April 30th you're at the jump off point for a personal renaissance. This week it's important to think outside of the box especially when it comes to launching yourself on an unsuspecting world. Make people look at you twice.

Quick as a flash Mercury and Uranus give you a bright idea, a new perspective, an alternative. However don't be in a hurry to act on it as planets are off-grid in your silent 12th house and you need space to incubate your plans. This is about building something solid, robust and real. Excitement can be slow and delicious.

What stands out about your dynamic with someone who's pressing your buttons is the way you repeat your reactions. How about re-inventing the status quo by completely altering your attitude, mindset and response? Press the delete button on the past and give yourself space to cultivate freedom from your feelings.

If a financial or personal matter has got stuck, this is your chance to re-boot the system. Especially your attitude towards it and what constitutes 'rich' in your world. Now is the time to strike out into the world of adventure and explore new options. The upcoming solar eclipse at the end of April is a fresh start for how you are seen in the world.

Some kind of journey is in the offing, in terms of distance or outlook. Really Virgo you need to lift your sights up from the minutiae of life and into something that takes you beyond. News is travelling fast this week causing you to re-think what's possible between now and the end of the month.

There's an edgy energy around a financial or personal negotiation. So much so, you may wonder if it's on or off early in the week. However, you are renowned for your neutrality which tends to defuse tension. The Sun's move into the dig-deep 8th house requires you to enter into a meaningful exchange.

Your own news headlines are particularly fascinating this week. Partly because you're now willing to engage in discussions that could take your life in a new direction. Between now and the powerful solar eclipse in the relationship angle of your chart at the end of the month someone is going to be a pivotal influence on what's possible.

Early this week is rather a roller-coaster ride, but take it as an exhilarating wake-up call and you'll see how to bring yourself back to life in areas that have lost their lustre. For a start, mind, body and spirit need fresh input. Then take a look at the quality of your life and how you use your time. Could it be better spent?

Personal growth may not be top of your agenda, but it's happening whether you strive for it or not. You only have to take a look at the last few years to see how far you've come in terms of awareness. Not only have you accessed the power within, but you're making yourself available for what makes you happy.

Any kind of personal disruption to your best laid plans should be taken in the spirit of enterprise. After all, you do best when you think on your feet and there's something satisfying about fixing the moving parts into some kind of workable situation. Whoever knew you were this practical? Put it down to Saturn in Aquarius.

Someone's bright idea may miss the mark entirely and de-stabilise an arrangement you were rather looking forward to. However you are the sign with the benefics pulsing through your aura, so you can work your magic, whatever the circumstances, with astounding results.

