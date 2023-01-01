13 new cars worth waiting for in 2023: From Kia's latest model to Audi's new electric vehicle A sneak peek at some of the best new cars being launched this year

If you're looking to change your car this year, then hold on tight for the dozens of new models about to hit the showrooms.

The list is dominated by electric vehicles which are kinder to the planet, but there's also space for family-friendly SUVs and hatchbacks. Here's our pick of some of the best new cars being launched in 2023.

Jeep Avenger

Jeep’s first-ever electric vehicle will also be the smallest model in its line-up (slotting in below the Renegade). Available with front-wheel drive or as a 4x4, it will be capable of travelling up to 248 miles on a full charge, according to Jeep.

Cost: From £30,000.

Polestar 3

Sweden's all-electric premium brand will launch its first SUV. It's an investment, but this stunner will focus on sustainability and technology, combining sports car performance with efficiency (range of up to 379 miles).

Cost: From £79,900.

Audi A6

e-tron Audi's sleek newcomer is expected to be offered as a saloon or a show-stopping estate (Avant in Audi speak). It's another premium electric vehicle (EV), but quality doesn't come cheap.

It's thought the Audi A6 e-tron will have a range of some 400 miles and a 0-62mph time of under four seconds.

Cost: From £55,000.

Dacia Bigster

Renault's Romanian budget brand is likely to shake up the SUV sector with its largest model yet. The chunky Bigster will compete with the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson and is likely to be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, plus a plug-in hybrid. There is also likely to be a four-wheel drive version.

Cost: From £20,000.

INEOS Grenadier

It may look similar to the boxy old Land Rover Defender, but this tough 4x4 is an all-new car from a new automotive brand founded by Sir Jim Ratcliffe - billionaire and chairman of the multinational chemicals company INEOS.

It will be a serious off-roader, but with a welcome dose of comfort and modern tech to broaden its appeal. If nothing else, the Grenadier should please those drivers still mourning the loss of the utilitarian Defender which was in continuous production for 68 years up until 2016.

Cost: From £49,000.

Kia EV9

Kia is already on a winning streak with its impressive line-up of EVs, such as the Niro and EV6.

The imposing EV9 looks like nothing else on the road and will take on posh electric SUVs including the Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQB and BMW iX. It's about the same size as the latest Range Rover and should have a range of about 300 miles.

Cost: From £55,000.

Renault Austral

Effectively replacing the Renault Kadjar, the handsome Austral is a spacious new family SUV designed to compete with the Ford Kuga, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson. Offered as a mild or full hybrid, it will be capable of up to 61.4mpg with a 0-62mph time of 8.4 seconds and CO2 emissions as low as 104g/km.

Cost: Expected to be priced from £35,000.

Peugeot 408

The distinctive new 408 is what's known as 'genre-defying'. Peugeot calls it as 'fastback', but we'd say it's more 'coupe-SUV'. Closely related to its French cousin, the Citroen C5 X, its other rivals include everything from the Skoda Octavia to the Kia Sportage.

Available with conventional petrol engines and as a plug-in hybrid (with a 100% electric version to come), expect comfort, space and style.

Cost: From £31,050.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

One of the most intriguing new cars of 2023, this futuristic, all electric four-door saloon from Hyundai has a radical retro streamlined design.

Taking on the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4, its slippery shape helps maximise the driving range and the 'Launch Edition' all-wheel drive model will be able to travel up to 320 miles from a single charge. An extended-range model will be available later offering up to 382 miles.

Cost: From £46,475.

Smart #1

This is the first all-electric car from Smart, which is now a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and Chinese company Geely. The #1 crossover is about the same size as a conventionally-powered Volkswagen T-Roc and will do battle with the likes of the Hyundai Kona, Volkswagen's ID.3 and ORA Funky Cat at the "affordable" end of the EV market.

With a range of up to 273 miles, it features a cool interior.

Cost: Expected to be priced from £35,000.

Vauxhall Astra Electric

The 100% version of the handsome new Astra (available as a hatchback or Sports Tourer estate) is due in 2023.

Already offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, plus a plug-in hybrid, the zero emissions version is an alternative to the Volkswagen ID.3, MG 5, ORA Funky Cat and its French cousin - the Peugeot e-308 - this family EV will have a range of up to 258 miles.

Cost: Around £40,000.

BMW iX1

The all-electric version of BMW's excellent new X1 SUV is a class act. It has a range of up to 270 miles. We've had a brief first drive and just like the petrol-powered X1, it offers a winning blend of space, technology, driving engagement and quality.

The iX1's premium rivals include the Audi Q4 e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQA, Tesla Model Y and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Cost: From £52,255.

Volvo EX90

The electric EX90 will be Volvo’s new flagship SUV. Looking like an evolution of the XC90 (this model will remain on sale for a while as a plug-in hybrid), the EX90 represents a move upmarket.

Volvo’s signature “Thor’s hammer” headlights are retained, while there's now a blanked-off grille and flush-fitting door handles. Inside it's packed with tech (including a massive 15-inch portrait touchscreen) and it’s very minimalist.

Cost: Expected to be between £75,000 and £96,255.

