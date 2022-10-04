Best vacuums 2022: From Kärcher, Shark, Amazon & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's something about a clean car that just makes you feel like you've got your life together. First thing you'll need? A trusty car vacuum to get rid of any flyaway crumbs, mud and dust, among other things.

RELATED: The ultimate guide to the best vacuum cleaners with top reviews to make the household chore a breeze

With that in mind, we've tracked down the best car vacuum cleaners, and they've received the highest ratings and reviews, so you know they're worth their weight in gold.

From Kärcher to Shark and Amazon, shop the top-rated portable, handheld and cordless vacuum cleaners for your car today, because let's be real – we all know how nice it feels once you've removed all that loose change, got rid of any old bottles from the cupholders and given the mats a good hoover.

And the finishing touch? A fragrant car freshener to recreate that new car smell, of course.

Best car vacuum cleaners

Shark WV200UK Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Shark WV200UK Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, £123, John Lewis

Rating: 4.5 / 5 stars

Small but mighty, Shark's Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is lightweight, powerful and ready when you are. Engineered with a high-efficiency motor for impressive suction, once you're done simply place it on the sleek charging station, so it's good to go when you need it next.

Top Review: "This small vacuum should live in everyone's home. Just brilliant."

MORE: 8 best robot vacuums to buy in the UK: From luxury to budget options

READ: 7 best hoovers for pet hair to clean up after your fur baby

Kärcher Battery Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, £69.99, Kärcher

Rating: 4.1/ 5 stars

Kärcher's portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner features a specially designed cartridge filter that enables you to switch between dry and wet pick up, without the inconvenience of changing the filter. An ideal choice for your car, it also comes with a crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.

Top Review: "Very happy with this product, wasn't expecting it to be as powerful considering its battery operated."

VacLife Handheld Vacuum

VacLife Handheld Vacuum, £49.99, Amazon

Rating: 4.3 / 5 stars

A number one bestseller on Amazon, this handheld car vacuum cleaner is cord-free and hassle-free. Allowing you to carry out the most thorough clean possible, it even has a bright LED Light that's super helpful for hoovering dark spaces and tight corners.

Top Review: "Bought a new car. Needed something lightweight and powerful to keep the inside clean. This is just great. Then tried in the house in the comers. Brilliant."

Black + Decker 12V Auto Flexi Car Vacuum

Black + Decker 12V Auto Flexi Car Vacuum, £50, Argos

Rating: 4.3 / 5 stars

Designed specifically for cars, The Black and Decker Flexi Car Autovac is fitted with a 4ft flexi hose and an extendable crevice tool that lets you reach tight gaps. Equipped with a 5m cable for versatile use, the filter is also easy to clean after use.

Top Review: "Great little piece of kit works well. The lead is long enough to do the whole car."

Hilka 12V Corded Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner

Hilka 12V Corded Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner, £18, Argos

Rating: 4.1 / 5 stars

If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful car vacuum, then this is it! Retailing at an affordable £18, this corded vacuum cleaner is powered by the 12v in-car connector and it's perfect for cleaning up small areas of dry debris as well as small wet spillages.

Top Review: "Honestly does what it says! So convenient for them crumbs & spills in your car."

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, £37, Amazon

Rating: 4 / 5 stars

Complete with an ergonomic design, a large handle, and three interchangeable nozzles, Amazon's choice is the ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner. Designed to easily fit in the boot, simply keep it in your car between uses.

Top Review: "Cleaned my car brilliantly! Small and comes with a great case as well as additional filter, and accessories. Comes with other heads to reach all the spaces you need to clean even a car air freshener."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.