HELLO! teams up with Princess Eugenie’s charity Blue Marine

Princess Eugenie is an ambassador for the charity which aims to restore ocean health

The ocean produces more than half the oxygen we breathe and, to coincide with World Ocean Day, HELLO! Is extremely proud to announce their partnership with Blue Marine Foundation, supporting its commitment to help restore ocean health across the globe through their strategic interventions.

HELLO! is building on their recent ESGmarkâ certification with an ongoing commitment to Blue Marine, pledging far-reaching support that drives awareness of their project work and its progress. HELLO! will work with Blue Marine to share their global ocean initiatives, plus high-profile innovators, campaigners and Blue Marine’s ambassadors, which include HRH Princess Eugenie.

Shining a light on ocean conservation

HELLO!’s support of Blue Marine will include consistent coverage across HELLO! channels. Educationally focussed, the features will illuminate the importance of ocean health and underscore key projects such as establishing marine protected areas, the restoration of marine habitats and conservation of rare and endangered sea life, as well as addressing the issues caused by overfishing.

HELLO! And Blue Marine Foundation

HELLO! is committed to using their market-leading platforms for community-focussed, purpose-driven campaigns. With a holistic approach across channels, HELLO! focusses on causes that directly affect their audience, and none can be greater than the health of the planet. The health of the world’s oceans directly affects everyone of us; the ocean absorbs a quarter of all carbon dioxide emissions and 90% of the excess heat produced by human activities.

HELLO! will be supporting Blue Marine’s #walkwithwales immersive digital experience, that allows users to dive into the ocean, thanks to an innovative augmented reality filter on Instagram and Facebook.

About Blue Marine Foundation

Founded in, 2010, Blue Marine Foundation has a simple but critical vision: to achieve a healthy ocean forever, for everyone. It is a registered charity dedicated to restoring the ocean to health. Its project work to realise this vision focuses on the following strategic interventions:

Tackling unsustainable fishing by highlighting poor practice and developing solutions.

Developing models of sustainable fishing proving that low-impact fishing benefits marine life, local fishers and communities.

Restoring marine habitats to revive and protect vulnerable and threatened species and to sequester carbon.

Connecting people with the sea and enhancing ocean understanding across generations.

Securing marine protected areas to ensure the protection of at least 30% of the ocean by 2030.

