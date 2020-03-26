You can now handfeed snow leopard cubs at Princess Eugenie’s patronage The Big Cat Sanctuary So. Cute.

The Big Cat Sanctuary, one of Princess Eugenie's patronages, has launched the cutest of lotteries we ever did see – offering you the chance to hand-feed their snow leopard cubs.

The sanctuary, in Smarden, Kent, is offering this once-in-a-lifetime prize to two winners, who will be the first-ever people to hand-feed Koshi and Khumbu, their adorable and "mischievous" cubs.

Loading the player...

MORE: These women just made history

Entry costs £5, with proceeds going towards the care of the cubs at the Sanctuary and saving this iconic species by donating 10% to the Sanctuary's conservation partners, the Snow Leopard Trust. The lottery will be drawn on 13th September at 4pm, to coincide with the Sanctuary's 20th-anniversary celebrations.

Snow leopard cubs Koshi and Khumbu

Princess Eugenie became a Patron of The Big Cat Sanctuary in 2018, who are committed to the welfare, breeding, education and conservation of endangered big cats. Along with snow leopards, the sanctuary is home to a range of other cats including leopards, pumas, jaguars and cheetahs.

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie shares inspirational message during coronavirus crisis

The Sanctuary also offers visitors a range of amazing experiences, from being a ranger for the day to meeting some of the other big cats. You can even immerse yourself fully in the Sanctuary with an overnight safari stay, staying in one of the Sanctuary's beautiful lodges – with your wake-up call being the roar of the lions!

To enter the lottery, visit The Big Cat Sanctuary.