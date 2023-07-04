Inside Wimbledon 2023's prize money: How much do players get each round?

The world-famous Wimbledon Championships have begun again in London. And as guests pour in to watch the globe's best tennis players take to the freshly mown grass courts, news has officially broken about just how much all of the talented sportspeople will earn from taking part in the tournament.

Both the Ladies' and Gentlemens' prize pots are equal, although there is some difference between the prizes given out to singles, doubles and wheelchair singles and doubles players. Without any further ado, HELLO! breaks down exactly how much prize money every Wimbledon player will be awarded below...

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2023?

© Getty Images Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon's women's singles in 2022

2023's Wimbledon Championship prize fund sits at a record £44.7 million. This is an 11.2% increase on the amount which was offered in 2022 (£40.35 million), and 17.1% more than what the financial reward was prior to the pandemic (£38 million in 2019).

Current men's champion Novak Djokovic and defending women's champion Elena Rybakina will be competing this year to try and defend their titles and win the now £2.35 million prize money. Meanwhile, the runners-up will earn £1.175 million each.

© Getty Images Women's doubles winners Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova celebrate their 2022 Wimbledon win

The prize money for victory in the men's and women's doubles is £600,000 per pair. In mixed doubles, the prize money available is £128,000. In the wheelchair and quad wheelchair singles competitions, £60,000 will be awarded to the victors, meanwhile in the wheelchair doubles and quad wheelchair doubles competition, winners will be awarded £26,000 per pair.

MORE: Wimbledon Fashion: The best celebrity guest outfits of all time

How much do other players earn from Wimbledon?

Prize money is given out to every player who is competing at Wimbledon, even if they are unlucky enough to lose in the first round. In the men's and women's singles events, the prize money awarded to players who only play in this round is still an impressive £55,000.

© Getty Images Players in all rounds at Wimbledon get a share of the £44.7 million prize pot

Victories soon raise this prize money to far greater heights, however. For reaching the second round, players are awarded £85,000; the third round awards £131,000; and the fourth £207,000. Players who make the quarter-finals are awarded £340,000, and semi-finalists win £600,000.

DISCOVER: 16 photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon

As with the winners' prize pots, the money awarded to doubles and wheelchair championship players is less than the singles prizes. In doubles, first round players win £12,750, then the prize rises to £22,000 for the second round, £36,250 for the third, £75,000 for quarter-finalists, £150,000 for semi-finalists and £300,000 for the runners up. In mixed doubles, the prize for the first round is £4,000, the second is £7,750, £16,500 for all quarter-finalists, £32,000 for semi-finalists, and £64,000 for the runners up.

© Getty Images Shingo Kunieda celebrates winning the men's wheelchair singles at Wimbledon in 2022

In all the wheelchair singles events, competitions begin at the quarter finals, where players will win £14,500. The prize money rises to £21,000 in the semi finals, and then runners up are paid £31,000. In all the wheelchair doubles events, competitions begin with the semi finals where competitors win £8,000. Runners up win £13,000.