Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan shares exclusive sneak peek at new novel Lies and Weddings

In a UK exclusive, Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan has revealed the cover of his latest book with HELLO! magazine. And the world famous writer has recorded a very special video message for our readers as he revealed some details about what his next book, Lies and Weddings, will be about.

"Lies and Weddings is a romantic comedy and family saga written in a highly satirical, breezily escapist style," Kevin told HELLO! about his forthcoming novel, released in the UK on June 20. "It’s my first novel to be set in England as well as at glamorous destination weddings around the world. The story follows Rufus Leung Gresham the dashing son of a British Earl and a Hong Kong supermodel. Rufus is forced to choose between marrying for money to save his family’s crumbling estate or following his heart and marrying for love."

Kevin Kwan gives exclusive look at his new book 'Lies and Weddings'

The novel takes readers from the beaches of Hawaii and Los Angeles to the centre of Marrakesh and the inner sanctums of traditional English estates as Rufus tries to make up his mind: does he seduce rich women to secure the future of the Gresham family, or does he start a relationship with the girl next door?

Kevin – who was born into one of Singapore’s aristocratic families and now lives in Los Angeles – was inspired to create some of the OTT details in the book from his own life. "It's inspired by some of the jaw-droppingly over-the-top weddings I've been to, several real-life families I know, and many great English manor house novels I've loved," he explained. "There's an Austen-esque twist to this story of listening to your head or your heart when it comes to love."

The book is one of the most eagerly-awaited release of 2024 and it comes 11 years after Kevin released Crazy Rich Asians, the publishing sensation which sold five million copies worldwide and was turned into a hit film in 2018 which made stars of its cast including Henry Golding, Constance Wu and Awkwafina.

© Kevin Kwan Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan drops on June 20

And it would appear that Lies and Weddings contains all the delicious Kevin Kwan ingredients –outrageously spoiled behaviour and a peek into the lives of the rich and privileged – that can always be found in his bestselling books.

"I just want my readers to laugh out loud and feel like they've got front row VIP seats to all the crazy fun drama at these exotic destination weddings, full of drama, scandal and gorgeous couture!" he continued.

Lies and Weddings is published on June 20 by Hutchinson Heinemann, £16.99