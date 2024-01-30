Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk's shocking connection to King Charles III

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk made a shocking discovery as he appeared on Finding Your Roots.

Speaking to host Henry Louis Gates Jr, Bob Odenkirk discovered that he had an unusual royal relationship - but not before he made his reservations about royalty clear.

Henry informed Bob that his fifth great-grandfather, Friedrich Carl Steinholz, was born in Plön, Germany, in 1755. Furthermore, Steinholz was connected to the royal families of Europe through the Duke of Plön. Yet while the grand news might have impressed many, Bob was more reticent.

WATCH: Bob Odenkirk discovers his royal roots

"It makes me feel like a part of history that I didn’t think I was any part of, but I’m an American. I’m not a monarchist. I don’t believe in that,” Odenkirk said. He continued to explain his critiques of the system, calling it "twisted".

"I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations", he explained, but he cited that he was glad America took a more democratic approach to leadership.

It wasn't long before the host silenced him for good.

© Corine Solberg Bob has been in the likes of Better Call Saul, Little Women and The Bear

"You and King Charles III are 11th cousins", Henry revealed to the actor, who immediately burst out laughing at the discovery.

“Well maybe I’ll change my mind on that!” he exclaimed. “That’s so funny, man. Oh, that is crazy!”

Through the Duke, Bob and King Charles are 11th cousins, Henry explained, teasing that the actor should be "ashamed" of himself for "trashing" his family.

© STEFAN ROUSSEAU Bob Odenkirk was shocked to hear of his family connection to King Charles

"You;ve been royal for five minutes" the host teased.

"That's so funny", Bob chuckled, before exclaiming "that is crazy! I'd never even thought about that! Of course that's true, right? Because all these families are related."

Henry added that "all they did was marry each other".

Bob grew up in Chicago, as the second oldest of seven siblings. His parents, Walter Odenkirk and Barbara Mary, were Catholics of German and Irish descent.

Another clip showed the actor laughing and saying: "Are you kidding me? That’s insane" to show that his royal roots might not even be the most exciting part of his family tree. The show airs on PBS, January 30.

Finding Your Roots is full of unusual and shocking stories about celebrity family trees, with some celebrities even finding out they are related to one another. Singer Ciara found out that she was related to Derek Jeter, for example, while Bill Maher found out he was Bill O'Reilly's cousin.

Other celebrities with an interesting family history include, Brooke Shields, who discovered on Who Do You Think You Are? that she was related to European royalty, while Sarah Jessica Parker had a relative who was condemned as a witch at the Salem Witch Trials.