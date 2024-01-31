Michael Cera is doing everything he can to convince fans he is the mastermind behind CeraVe - watch video

Netizens certainly had questions when a certain Michael Cera was spotted writing his name on bottles of CeraVe skincare. Despite the brand denying any connection with the Superbad actor, he's gone on to further insist otherwise.

TikTok home explorer Caleb Simpson's latest video took him inside the Barbie actor's movie trailer, where he was surprised to discover a secret lab fit for a mad professor.

The TikToker had bumped into an assistant on a movie that Michael is set to feature in, who gave him a sneak peek inside his trailer on the condition that they were cut out of the clip.

WATCH: Michael Cera doubles down as mastermind behind skincare brand CeraVe TikToker Caleb Simpson makes an unusual discovery in Michael Cera’s trailer

Caleb was shocked to discover a microscope and some lab equipment, as well as what looked like a lifetime supply of skin lotion and creams. There was a piece of paper hanging up that said: "Seeking skincare advice? Just ask me, Michael Cera Developer of CeraVe", with his contact details written on tearable pieces of paper. They found a tag for "Developer of CeraVe" with the tagline "skincare is my passion" underneath.

"Wait, is he really?" The assistant said, shocked, as they found a whole fridge full of creams and lotions.

"Well he does have nice skin", Caleb admitted. "It's like baby soft."

As the camera panned around the trailer, Caleb sounded utterly bemused as he said: "there's cream everywhere".

© @calebsimpson TikTok Michael Cera's post-it notes

Although shocked by the sheer volume of lotion in the trailer, as well as the amount of lab equipment, the video gave an insight into the curious mind of Michael Cera.

The walls of the van were covered in various personal post-it notes that said "has Ted Talk called me back yet???" and "call back mom".

© @calebsimpson TikTok Michael Cera giving out CeraVe

"What's this movie about, that you're making?" he asked the assistant, to which she affirmed it definitely wasn't about skincare. But the plot thickened as they spotted the actor, who played Allan in the Barbie movie, outside.

© WPP Onefluence permission Michael carrying bags of CeraVe

Michael was found handing out tubs of the cream to random passersby on the streets of New York, in his classically quirky fashion.

© WPP Onefluence permission Michael handing bottles of lotion out on the street

"Is he slinging cream right now?" Caleb asked, shocked. The assistant suggested they leave before they get into further trouble.

Already fans have taken an interest in the deeply private actor's connection with the skincare brand, as he launched his own website to affirm the fact he 'is' CeraVe.

The skincare brand responded to his unusual behaviour with a statement that said: "CeraVe is and always has been developed with dermatologists. We reiterate this as we've heard rumors surrounding Michael Cera's involvement here at CeraVe, and we deny such claims."

They continued: "We are flattered to share Mr. Cera's passion for moisturizer, and wish him well. Thank you."