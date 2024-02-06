Country music star Toby Keith dies aged 62: tributes pour in from Stephen Baldwin, Hoda Kotb and more

Tributes have poured in for popular country music star Toby Keith, who died aged 62.

A statement on his Instagram and website read: "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

The country musician died after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022, which he had described as "a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and down."

The singer had performed for three US presidents, including George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. He was perhaps best known for his patriotic music, with songs like 'Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue' and 'Red Solo Cup' marking among his most popular. Throughout his career he sold over 40 million records.

© Getty Images Honoree Toby Keith accepts the Country Icon award from Blake Shelton on stage during the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Tricia Lucus, and their three children; Shelley Covel Rowland, singer Krystal Keith, and son Stelen. He also had four grandchildren.

Tributes poured in for the polarizing musician, with Today Show host Hoda Kotb writing: "So sad to hear about @tobykeith passing…. Playing his music this morning…and remembering RIP".

Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

WWE star Brooklyn Brawler shared a photo of himself with the star and wrote that Toby was: "A great talent, A great person, you will never be forgotten".

Singer Randy Houser wrote in the comments beneath the Instagram Announcement: "God Bless you and Family. Hard to imagine an America without Toby Keith in it."

Golfer John Daly also took to the comments section to share: "My heart is truly broken... one of my best friends gone by this disease. RIP Big Dawg."

Stephen Baldwin also shared a tribute to the country star: "Wow this announcement has totally taken my breath away I've been praying for Toby and it is truly wonderful to know he is finally home praise Jesus".

Actor Garrett Hedlund commented with a crown emoji, a nod to one of the 'kings' of country music.