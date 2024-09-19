Expecting a baby? Expert tips for choosing the perfect family car

September is the most popular month for births in the UK, so it’s a key time for expectant parents as they race to get everything done before the big day.

Buying baby equipment, choosing clothes and preparing your home for the new arrival are some of the biggest tasks, but it’s also vital to give some thought to how you’re going to transport your newborn. Carwow has shared some essential advice for parents, as an exclusive survey by the online car-changing marketplace reveals that 70% of drivers would change their existing car when they’ve got a baby on the way.

© Getty Fitting the correct car seat for your child is essential

The research also highlights the most important considerations for parents-to-be when upgrading their existing car. The vehicle’s safety topped the list (56%), followed by the number of seats (50%), boot size (25%) and cost (25%).

With the help of Carwow’s Head of Editorial, Ian Reid, here are the top tips for ensuring your new family car ticks all the right boxes.

Safety first

Safety is non-negotiable when it comes to choosing a new car, not least when there’s a baby on board.

© Youngoldman Safety is paramount when it comes to choosing your car

The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) has been testing new cars for safety since 1997 - awarding models with a star rating which buyers can use as a guide to which cars are the safest.

When buying a new car, find out which vehicles have the best child occupant safety scores as part of the Euro NCAP crash test as this will offer an extra layer of protection for your family and ensure peace of mind on the road.

Five doors for families

When you’re carrying a young baby in and out of the car, you don’t want to have the added complication of having to fold the front seat down to reach your car seat in the back.

Not only does having a five-door save time, but it also minimises physical strain, which is particularly important in those early months when you’re dealing with the new demands of parenthood.

Choose the right baby seat

© Everste There are three sizes of car seat

By law, all children under 135cm tall or under 12 years of age must have their own car seat. Your child’s height, not age, is likely the key factor when deciding which car seat is suitable and safe, but the starting point for all little ones is a baby seat.

No matter which type of car seat you go for, it’ll need to be securely fastened into your vehicle. A seatbelt is used to secure car seats in older cars, but the rear seats of most new cars have a pair of ISOFIX anchor points which fasten to the frame of the car seat itself.

Car seat manufacturer Britax categorises three sizes of seats, covering newborns to 12 years:

Baby (birth - 15 months): 40 - 83cm, 0 - 13kg

Toddler (9 months - 4 years): 61 - 105cm, 9 - 18kg

Child (3.5 years - 12 years): 100 - 150cm, 15 - 36kg

Prioritise boot space

© Getty A big boot makes all the difference when you're loading up your car

It goes without saying that once your baby arrives, you’re probably going to be using a buggy every day for the foreseeable. Prams are an essential piece of kit when you’re out and about with your little one, and life’s a lot easier if the buggy fits comfortably into the boot of your car.

Whether the car or buggy comes first is up to you, but we’d advise researching the dimensions of the buggy you like so you can find a car with a big enough boot to store it.

If you go to test a car, bring along your buggy and child seat to see how easy they are to store and install. Testing a car is just as much about how it fits into your lifestyle as it is about what it is like to drive.

Consider seat materials

As any parent will tell you, baby wipes become one of your key allies when travelling with young children, so it’s worth considering how easy your car interior will be to clean.

While lower on the priority list than safety and space, wipeable seat materials are an absolute win when you have a baby or toddler in tow! Keeping your vehicle as stain-free as possible also helps to maintain its saleability for when the time comes to change cars again.

If it’s within your budget, real and fake leather seats are much easier to clean than fabric.

Best family cars

© Skoda The Skoda Superb Hatch is super spacious with a massive boot

Whether you’re a new parent or growing your family, it might be worth considering whether it’s time for a car upgrade.

Here are three of the best family-friendly vehicles on sale in 2024, according to Carwow's Ian Reid:

1) Skoda Superb - The Skoda Superb has long been one of the best value cars you can buy, and the latest model continues this trend. The model is really practical thanks to its spacious interior and huge boot, and it is smooth to drive, particularly if you cover big miles.

2) Citroen C5 Aircross - The Citroen C5 Aircross is great value, comfortable to drive, cheap to run and has lots of space. And as it's an SUV, it's a little higher off the ground, making the back seats and boot more accessible.

3) Tesla Model 3 - One of the best electric family cars you can buy, the Tesla Model 3 has enough space and is comfortable to drive. The motor is very efficient, meaning you’ll pay less for electricity during your ownership, plus it’s quick and packed full of technology.

