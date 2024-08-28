Get revved up for the '74' plate: 10 exciting new cars to watch out for

More new cars are sold in March and September than any other month of the year in the UK as motorists race to drive vehicles with the latest registration number plate.

What is the new reg plate for 2024/25?

From 1st September 2024, new vehicles registered will have a '74 plate' (for example, AB74 CDE). And from 1st March 2025, registrations switch again (to 25 plates), followed by 75 plates from 1st September 2025.

The two 'age identifier' numbers that change refer to the year and six-month period in which the vehicle was first registered (either March to August or September to February).

If you're looking to buy or lease some smart 74-registration wheels, here are some of the key cars launching over the next six months...

MINI Aceman - from £31,800

© MINI The Aceman crossover is the third new MINI of 2024

Slotting in between the MINI Cooper hatchback and the larger MINI Countryman SUV, the Aceman is the brand's first fully electric crossover model. Looking like a scaled-down Countryman, it's slightly bigger than a Renault Clio and its main rivals will be the Volvo EX30, Jeep Avenger, Smart #1 and Kia EV3 (see below). Available with either a 42.5kWh or 54.2kWh battery, giving claimed ranges of 192 and 252 miles respectively, we'd expect it to embrace the fun-drive characteristics of other MINIs.

Dacia Duster - price tbc

© Dacia Bigger and bolder next-generation Dacia Duster SUV

The popular Duster SUV from Renault's budget brand, Dacia, was originally launched in 2010. It's now entering its third generation and it's better than ever. With a fresh new look and extra space, it's more sophisticated and it will still offer great value for money. Available as a full hybrid for the first time, there's also an all-wheel drive option.

Omoda 5 - from £25,235

© Omoda This Chinese newcomer is available as a 100% electric vehicle or with a petrol engine

A new car from a new brand, Omoda is owned by Chery, one of the largest car manufacturers in China. The Omoda 5 is a mid-sized crossover pitched as a rival to the Kia Sportage, MG HS and Nissan Qashqai. Powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine, it offers good value for money, but arguably it's the electric version (badged as the Omoda E5) that's more interesting. Priced from £33,055, it has a claimed range of 257 miles and it can be charged from 30-80% in 28 minutes.

Kia EV3 - from £33,000

© Kia Kia's adding to its EV line-up with the distinctive EV3

Meet the new EV3 - the latest car from Kia, the successful South Korean car brand that offers a generous seven-year warranty. The bold crossover has the Volvo EX30 in its sights and you can choose from 58.3kWh and 81.4kWh batteries, giving impressive ranges of 267 and 372 miles. Packed with tech and recycled materials, the boot is a massive 460 litres.

Renault Symbioz - from £29,295

Sitting between the Captur and Austral SUVs in the Renault range, the Symbioz effectively replaces the Kadjar. Up against popular family cars, such as the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and Skoda Karoq, this attractive self-charging hybrid combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine and two electric motors. With fuel economy of 60mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 105g/km, the Symbioz is an efficient and practical addition to this competitive sector.

Citroen e-C3 - from £21,990

© Citroen Citroen e-C3 is all set to become one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market

At £17,790, the all-new fourth-generation Citroen C3 is fantastic value for money, but it's the slightly more expensive electric version (marketed as the e-C3) that is grabbing the headlines. The e-C3 will be one of the most affordable EVs in the UK - at last making zero emissions motoring within reach of the masses. Ideal for urban areas and low mileage drivers, its small 44kWh battery is capable of 199 miles of range. What's more, it will charge from 20-80% in less than half an hour via a 100kW connection. The e-C3 will battle it out with another budget EV newcomer, the Dacia Spring, which starts at just £14,995.

Xpeng G6 - price tbc

© Xpeng Meet the Xpeng G6 - a Tesla Model Y rival from a new Chinese brand

Another Chinese brand making its UK debut, Xpeng's first model is a genuine rival to the best-selling Tesla Model Y. A distinctive mid-sized SUV, the all-electric G6 is available with two sizes of battery, giving ranges between 272-356 miles. Spacious, well built, comfortable and loaded with tech, it can be charged from 10-80% in as little as 20 minutes.

Nissan Qashqai - from £30,135

© Nissan Nissan's popular Qashqai gets a bold new look for 2024

The UK's best-selling family SUV has been treated to a mid-life facelift. Not only does it now sport a striking new look, but it's been given an interior trim upgrade, better technology (including a Google-powered infotainment system) and more safety and driver assistance systems as standard. And remember, this cracking all-rounder is a patriotic choice too, because it's designed and built in Britain.

Renault 5 E-Tech - price tbc

© Renault Retro-cool: The Renault 5 has been revived for the 21st Century as an EV and we think it looks great

Renault has reimagined the much-loved Renault 5 supermini (produced between 1972–1996) for 2024 as a stunning EV. A rival for the Fiat 500 and MINI Electric, the funky new 5 is a tad shorter than a Clio and it will be available in five colours, including Pop Yellow and Pop Green. Buyers can choose from two battery sizes, giving a range of up to 248 miles, while a 15-80% charge will take 30 minutes.

Hyundai Santa Fe - from £46,775

© Hyundai The latest version of the big Hyundai Santa Fe has serious kerb appeal

For its fifth generation, Hyundai's Santa Fe seven-seater SUV has been transformed into a big, bold statement of a car. Powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine, it's available as either a full hybrid or plug-in hybrid. All-wheel drive can be specified too, making it suitable for urban duties and outdoor pursuits. Fully foldable second and third-row seats provide class-leading interior space.

