Here's how to shop savvily and gift on a budget this Christmas

The mince pies are out, the trees are starting to pop up in windows so it can only mean one thing: Christmas is well and truly around the corner. The last 12 months have paved the way for a whole host of financial challenges, from inflation to interest rate fluctuations and more. With the cost of new items higher than ever, splashing the cash this year may not be on the cards.

So, if you still want to pop a present under the tree for your nearest and dearest without stretching the purse strings too far, here are five gift ideas that will feel extra special.

© Getty It's entirely possible to treat your loved ones without breaking the bank

Give the gift of… taste

If you're anything like me, there's nothing you love more than the smell and taste of delicious cakes or cookies freshly made with love. Whether it's simple cookies wrapped in festive tissue paper or extravagant homemade chocolates, home-baked gifts aren't only a thoughtful gift for the recipient but they give you a great opportunity to have fun being creative.

In a world where many people spend a lot of time sitting down at a desk and behind a screen, switching off and getting stuck into some creativity in the kitchen can be therapeutic for you too!

Give the gift of… memories

There are so many perks to technology and the ease of carrying a camera around on you at all times, yet there's something very nostalgic about the days when taking a picture was an occasion, posing for a camera and going to the photo shop to get your film developed before you see what you snapped.

Our digital world has made hard copy photos a thing of the past, so why not take the time to go through your phone album this year, find your favourite pictures with your partner, friends or family members and have them printed and framed as a keepsake gift. Not only is it a lovely present, but it'll be a great way to spend an evening scrolling through good memories.

© Getty A personalised photo album is thoughtful present guaranteed to trigger happy memories

Give the gift of… luxury

I don't know about you, but even as a 30-something mother-of-one, there's still something special about a brand new shiny notebook. Despite the fact that we spend most of our time typing in 2024, putting pen to paper and jotting down your thoughts can be a relaxing process, and there's nothing better than using some brand new, beautiful stationery.

Sometimes simple gifts are the best; a beautifully packaged, personalised notebook with initials on the front or a little message will go down a treat. Plus it's not often that luxury stationery makes it to the top of an essentials list, so it can make a perfect present.

Give the gift of… words

It's not a magical money pot at the end of the yellow brick road, but one of the best gifts that can keep on giving for months and years? A practical book.

Whether you're a Masterchef in the making or gardening is your hobby of choice, practical books are often the best looking books on the shelves, as well as containing endless amounts of information or recipes you can revisit time and time again. Similarly, coffee table books with short stories, stunning photography or advice for life can make great gifts.

Give the gift of… greenery

© Getty A houseplant is a hot contender for the best gift on a budget

Millennial cliche aside, a houseplant is a hot contender for the best gift on a budget. Chocolates may taste good, yet once they are gone, they’re gone; a house plant is a gift that keeps on giving, delighting you with flowers, new leaves and breathing freshness into a room (as long as you keep it alive, of course!).

Plants have seen a revival for good reason; in a world where so much of our lives is virtual, the opportunity to focus on a simple living organism and watch it grow and develop is quite special and a gift well worth giving.

Ellie Austin-Williams is the author of Money Talks, a Lifestyle Guide for financial wellbeing. Find her on Instagram at @thisgirltalksmoney.