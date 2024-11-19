Danny Jones' mini-me son has the exact same hair as him – uncanny photos

Danny Jones has ventured into the Australian wilderness for this year's I'm a Celebrity, and the McFly singer will no doubt be missing his wife and their six-year-old son Cooper.

Danny married former Miss England Georgia Horsley in 2014, with the pair welcoming their son four years later. In an Instagram post, Danny enthused: "So overwhelmed with love, welcome to earth Cooper Alf Jones born today 1:36am."

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2019, Danny shared: "Even though you love this little human in your life, you have to love being a couple still, and having time together. Me and Georgia have been trying to go out on a date night for the past 18 months, which is crazy.

The couple also reflected that they weren't "ready" for a second child at the time. "We'd love it but I don't think it would be fair to bring another child into the world while we're so busy," the singer said. "Being a parent is tough and it does get stressful but the good moments are really good."

Speaking about becoming a father changed his perspective on The Voice Kids UK, Danny said: "Having Cooper has definitely made me more comfortable around the kids and the way that you talk to them, get down to their level and communicate with them has got easier I suppose. I just feel like I'm talking to Cooper."

