Where is Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's 'coughing Major' Charles Ingram now?

Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? is as gripping today as when it first aired back in 1998. Among the hundreds of contestants who have been lucky enough to sit in the iconic chair and answer a series of questions for the ultimate £1million prize, one contestant stands out in particular – and not for the best reasons.

In 2001, British Army Major Charles Ingram won the £1million top prize, only for the money to be withheld after a trial concluded that he had cheated by using an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock, who coughed on cue during the correct answers. The "Coughing Major" scandal led to both a play adaptation and an ITV dramatisation of the incident. But where is Charles nowadays? Find out here…

WATCH: Have you watched ITV's Quiz?

Following Charles' conviction for procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception, he was also convicted of insurance fraud in 2003 and resigned from the army as a result. He had made an insurance claim following an alleged burglary but failed to disclose a prior claim.

At the time, prosecutor Christopher Parker said: "He has been ineluctably dishonest. He went to Direct Line and didn't disclose his claims history, because he knew he wouldn’t have been insured. It might not have started off as the most monstrous piece of villainy, but these things tend to snowball, and it all came to a sticky end when he claimed for £30,000." He was given a conditional discharge.

Charles always maintained his innocence

In 2010, Charles made headlines again after losing three toes in a freak lawnmower accident. He told the North Wiltshire and Kennet Gazette & Herald: "I was only wearing Wellingtons and it sliced right through the rubber. I remember seeing my big toe lying on the grass and thinking, 'Oh dear'. I got up and managed to shuffle down to the front of the garden."

Charles continued to make TV appearances, taking part in Channel 4’s The Games, as well as The Weakest Link and Wife Swap. He has also written two novels, The Network and Deep Siege.

Charles with his wife Diana Although the former Major now lives a quieter life, he shared his thoughts on the ITV show Quiz when it aired in 2020. Posting on X, he wrote: "#Quiz. WOW. The cast, the story, the scenes, simply brilliant. Terrifyingly accurate and oh yes, horribly cringeworthy. Floored by the pure talent on show tonight. Well done too to @ITV. Gutsy."

He added: "Matthew [MacFadyen] is so damn good-looking I can't sleep. Trying to kid myself I looked like that 19 years ago but failing miserably. Diana called me 'Matthew' as I was brushing my teeth."

Sian Clifford, who played Charles' wife Diana in the show, also spoke about meeting the couple during a set visit, explaining: "They were very lovely. It was really nice to meet them, but we were careful to wait until the end because we wanted to honour [the] scripts and make sure we weren’t too influenced in either direction by meeting them. They were so sweet and kind and have been so generous with their time and the information they have provided."

Charles regularly posts on X about political issues and is a supporter of the UK rejoining the EU. According to the Daily Mail, he now rents an 18th century farmhouse annex in the village of Maiden Bradley. A neighbour told the newspaper: We often see him in the village and out walking with his dog,’ said one villager. He is pleasant enough and a very affable chap and has been here a few years."