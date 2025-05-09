Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles breaks silence on Pope Leo XIV's election
King Charles breaks silence on Pope Leo XIV's election

King Charles breaks silence on Pope Leo XIV's election

King Charles reacts to historic papal election

Edward Lauder
Senior online reporter
5 minutes ago
King Charles III has sent a private message to Pope Leo XIV, congratulating him on his election as the 267th pontiff and Bishop of Rome, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

HELLO! understands that the monarch, 76, expressed his "warmest wishes" to the new head of the Catholic Church following the conclusion of the papal conclave on Thursday.

Historic moment for the Church

Robert Francis Prevost pose for pictures at the end of the consistory during which he received the biretta hat from Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican City Vatican, on September 30, 2023© Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Robert Francis Prevost pose for pictures at the end of the consistory during which he received the biretta hat from Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican City

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, becomes the first pope from North America. His election follows the passing of Pope Francis, who died earlier this month.

The new pontiff, 69, was chosen following two days of voting within the Vatican. A total of 133 cardinals took part in the conclave. White smoke appeared above the Sistine Chapel on Thursday evening, signalling to crowds gathered in St Peter’s Square that a new pope had been chosen.

A private message from the monarch

d King Charles III arrives at Westminster Abbey for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day Service of Thanksgiving© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
King Charles has sent a private message to Pope Leo XIV

While Buckingham Palace has yet to release the full contents of the King’s message, sources close to the Palace say Charles acknowledged Pope Leo’s “lifelong dedication to service, compassion and spiritual leadership”.

It marks Charles’s first statement following the papal transition. The King, who is Supreme Governor of the Church of England, has maintained close diplomatic relations with the Vatican throughout his reign.

When will King Charles meet the new pope?

Pope Francis meets with King Charles III and Queen Camilla© Getty
Pope Francis meets with King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Although no official date has been announced, it is likely that King Charles will meet Pope Leo XIV in 2026. Royal protocol suggests such meetings typically occur around 12 to 18 months after a new pontiff is elected.

The late Queen Elizabeth II met Pope Francis just over a year after he became pope in 2013. A similar timeline is expected for King Charles and Pope Leo.

Charles and Queen Camilla last visited the Vatican in early April, just weeks before Pope Francis’s death. They were granted an audience at the Apostolic Palace, where they discussed shared priorities including climate change and interfaith relations.

Global reaction to the new pontiff

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time© AFP via Getty Images
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time

World leaders have begun to issue statements congratulating the new pope. Former US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share his enthusiasm, calling the election “a great honour for our country”.

He added: “I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment.”

Shared priorities and interfaith dialogue

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace© Alamy Stock Photo
The King and Queen hosted the first garden party of the summer

King Charles has long supported interfaith dialogue and religious cooperation. His coronation ceremony included representatives from a number of faiths, reflecting the multicultural fabric of modern Britain.

As Pope, Leo XIV is expected to continue efforts around global humanitarian issues, including poverty, migration, and environmental protection — themes that also form key pillars of Charles’s public work.

In his documentary series Re:Generation, released in 2023, Charles discussed the importance of moral responsibility in leadership. It’s a value both men share.

Pope Francis: 5 surprising facts 

Pope Francis waves to thousands of followers as he arrives at the Manila Cathedral on January 16, 2015 in Manila, Philippines. Pope Francis will visit venues across Leyte and Manila during his visit to the Philippines from January 15 - 19. The visit is expected to attract crowds in the millions as Filipino Catholics flock to catch a glimpse of the leader of the Catholic Church in the Philippines for the first time since 1995. The Pope will begin the tour in Manila, then travelling to Tacloban to visit areas devastated by Typhoon Haiyan before returning to Manila to hold a mass at Rizal Park. The Philippines is the only Catholic majority nation in Asia with around 90 percent of the population professing the faith© Getty Images

1. Nightclub bouncer

When Pope Francis was a student, he worked as a nightclub bouncer in Argentina. 

2. Real name 

Pope Francis' real name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio. He chose the name Francis after Saint Francis of Assis, who was known for his ministry to the poor. 

3. Tango dancer

He practised the milonga, an Argentine style of tango, in his youth. As Pope, his love of dance endured, and in 2014, he was honored with a mass tango on the Via della Conciliazione by St. Peter’s Square to mark his 78th birthday.

4. Austere lifestyle 

The Pope opted not to live in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace, instead residing in a Vatican guest house. Compared to his predecessors, he lived a humble lifestyle, even cooking his own meals!

5. Power napper 

The secret to mastering the role of Pope was his strict daily routine, including a 45-minute nap after lunch. In a 2017 interview with EWTN Vatican, the late pontiff said: "I go to my room, take off my shoes, and lie down fully dressed. I get up feeling good — with a clear head and reinvigorated, as if it were morning again."

Pope Leo’s official inauguration Mass will take place in Vatican City next week. Although Charles will not attend in person, it’s expected that the UK will be represented by a senior envoy or member of the royal household.

The Vatican has not yet confirmed whether Pope Leo will make an overseas visit in his first year.

For now, the focus remains on establishing his vision for the Church at a time of global change.

WATCH: Pope Francis dies at aged 88

