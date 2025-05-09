King Charles breaks silence on Pope Leo XIV's election

King Charles III has sent a private message to Pope Leo XIV, congratulating him on his election as the 267th pontiff and Bishop of Rome, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
HELLO! understands that the monarch, 76, expressed his "warmest wishes" to the new head of the Catholic Church following the conclusion of the papal conclave on Thursday.
Historic moment for the Church
Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, becomes the first pope from North America. His election follows the passing of Pope Francis, who died earlier this month.
The new pontiff, 69, was chosen following two days of voting within the Vatican. A total of 133 cardinals took part in the conclave. White smoke appeared above the Sistine Chapel on Thursday evening, signalling to crowds gathered in St Peter’s Square that a new pope had been chosen.
A private message from the monarch
While Buckingham Palace has yet to release the full contents of the King’s message, sources close to the Palace say Charles acknowledged Pope Leo’s “lifelong dedication to service, compassion and spiritual leadership”.
It marks Charles’s first statement following the papal transition. The King, who is Supreme Governor of the Church of England, has maintained close diplomatic relations with the Vatican throughout his reign.
When will King Charles meet the new pope?
Although no official date has been announced, it is likely that King Charles will meet Pope Leo XIV in 2026. Royal protocol suggests such meetings typically occur around 12 to 18 months after a new pontiff is elected.
The late Queen Elizabeth II met Pope Francis just over a year after he became pope in 2013. A similar timeline is expected for King Charles and Pope Leo.
Charles and Queen Camilla last visited the Vatican in early April, just weeks before Pope Francis’s death. They were granted an audience at the Apostolic Palace, where they discussed shared priorities including climate change and interfaith relations.
Global reaction to the new pontiff
World leaders have begun to issue statements congratulating the new pope. Former US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share his enthusiasm, calling the election “a great honour for our country”.
He added: “I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment.”
Shared priorities and interfaith dialogue
King Charles has long supported interfaith dialogue and religious cooperation. His coronation ceremony included representatives from a number of faiths, reflecting the multicultural fabric of modern Britain.
As Pope, Leo XIV is expected to continue efforts around global humanitarian issues, including poverty, migration, and environmental protection — themes that also form key pillars of Charles’s public work.
In his documentary series Re:Generation, released in 2023, Charles discussed the importance of moral responsibility in leadership. It’s a value both men share.
Pope Leo’s official inauguration Mass will take place in Vatican City next week. Although Charles will not attend in person, it’s expected that the UK will be represented by a senior envoy or member of the royal household.
The Vatican has not yet confirmed whether Pope Leo will make an overseas visit in his first year.
For now, the focus remains on establishing his vision for the Church at a time of global change.