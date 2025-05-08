King Charles' neighbour issues 5-word verdict on his behaviour away from the spotlight

King Charles III uses the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for weekend breaks and, of course, legendary royal Christmas celebrations. It's a place for him to escape with his wife Queen Camilla away from the hustle and bustle of London. One of the King's close neighbours has revealed what His Majesty is really like when he's away from the royal spotlight…

A few miles away, David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, resides in the same area, and he's revealed: "He never seems to stop," in reference to the King.

In a chat with The Telegraph, he was quizzed on whether he has a friendship with the royal, and he replied: "Well, he’s a wonderful neighbour, and we do meet up sometimes. He loves Norfolk and spending quiet time here and planting trees. He never seems to stop."

© Getty Images David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley has spoken out about The King

It is well known that Charles has a strong work ethic, and even with his cancer diagnosis, he has not taken his foot off the gas. Queen Camilla has reportedly said he "won't slow down and won't do what he's told," despite her reportedly begging him to ease off his workload.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Sandringham House, a royal residence on the Sandringham Estate in North Norfolk

Neighbours at his other home of Highgrove were deeply saddened to hear of Charles' cancer, indicating how much King Charles is loved in his neighbouring areas.

Market trader Michael Dolan told The Guardian it was a "shock" when he heard the news. He continued: "I think this [news] affects the whole of Tetbury because Tetbury depends on Highgrove, people travel from all over the world to come here."

Charles' new home

Camilla's private home, Ray Mill House

The monarch has recently forked out £3 million for a home next to his wife's, Ray Mill House, near Lacock but it's believed this was a strategic purchase and not for him to live in. It was to prevent the property from being owned by someone who wanted to rent it out for parties. Instead, the King can ensure his wife's sanctuary, and the surrounding area remains peaceful.

Camilla's country home was acquired following her split from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1994. She lived there between 1996 and 2003 and she has kept it as a bolthole ever since.

Charles has bought a home next to Camilla's beautiful residence

Luxury features at her private home include an outdoor swimming pool and stables for her beloved horses. There is also a terrace upstairs, perfectly positioned to overlook the glorious grounds.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, it was here that Camilla reportedly sought solace after a week of national mourning. Similarly, Charles uses his house down the road, Highgrove, as a place for contemplation and solitude.

Charles' chapel

© Getty King Charles' home Highgrove is very special to him

In the royal book, Charles III by Robert Hardman, it has been revealed that the King even has his own chapel for prayer at the property.

Robert writes: "In good times and bad, as both the Prince of Wales and now as King, he likes to retreat to his 'sanctuary', his tiny chapel in the grounds of Highgrove, to gather his thoughts."

Speaking about retreating to the garden for peace, Charles told Robert in 2008: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."