Pope Leo XIV, an American Cardinal, named as new head of the Catholic Church

The Papal Conclave has chosen to elect Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new head of the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church; he will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

White smoke was released from the Sistine Chapel confirming a new Pope late on Thursday May 8 in Vatican City, Italy, and Dominique Mamberti, the senior cardinal deacon, then appeared on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to proclaim: "Habemus Papam," or, "We have a pope."

Pope Leo XIV - the first American pontiff to be elected leader of the Catholic Church

Cardinal Prevost, the first American-born pope, made his appearance on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to wave to the cheering crowds.

"Peace be with you," were his first words, words used by Jesus Christ after His ressurection.

© AFP via Getty Images Newly elected Pope Leo XIV arrives on the balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time

How was the new pope chosen?

It took the conclave less than 48 hours to make their decision, with the vote taking place four times.

All cardinals under the age of 80 are allowed to vote, however as both the dean and vice dean of the College are over the age of 80, the senior most cardinal bishop under 80, Cardinal Parolin, oversaw the election.

© AFP via Getty Images Newly elected Pope Leo XIV spoke to the crowds in Italian

A two-thirds majority super vote was required to elect Pope Leo XIV.

Cardinal Provest's name choice hints at the type of pope he will be; Pope Leo XIII was head of the Catholic Church from 20 February 1878 until his death in July 1903, and was known for his intellectualism and attempts to align the church with the modern ideals of the time.

© AFP via Getty Images White smoke rising from the chinmey of the Sistine Chapel signaling that cardinals elected a new pope on May 8, 2025

Which cardinals were considered?

The Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin had been considered by many to be the favorite for the title as the Vatican's secretary of state under Pope Francis, his chief advisor. His views have been considerably moderate, praising the global appeal of catholicism while criticizing the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Turkson, Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah, and Congolese Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu were also among the top picks, which would have made them the first Pope to come from Africa in 1500 years.

© AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis elevates Robert Francis Prevost to cardinal in 2023

Pope Francis' death

Pope Francis died at the age of 88, after being hospitalized with double pneumonia and a complex lung infection. He died on April 21, 2025, Easter Monday.

His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican.

© Getty Images Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025

It read: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis at 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and True God."

The pontiff was rushed to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday February 14 with significant chest pain.

Three days later, the Vatican said that Pope Francis had a "polymicrobial infection" of his respiratory tract, and was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

Pope's funeral

© Europa Press via Getty Images Prince William (c) during the Pope's funeral in St. Peter's Square, April 26, 2025, in Vatican City

The Prince of Wales, 42, represented his father King Charles at the funeral service on April 26, 2025, which took place in Vatican City on Saturday.

William was the only British royal present, joining world leaders and statesmen from across the globe.

He was joined by key figures from all over the globe, including US President Donald Trump, President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as the UK’s Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, in Vatican City to mourn the late pontiff.