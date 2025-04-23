Jason Kelce's wife Kylie prepares for him to 'move out' of family home after welcoming 4th baby

Jason Kelce is surrounded by girls after welcoming his fourth daughter with his wife, Kylie Kelce, in March.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center, 37, is on cloud nine being a girl dad, but Kylie is already thinking about the tough road ahead for her husband.

Appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kylie, 33, confessed that she has already given Jason permission to "move out" of the family home when she and their four daughters are "all synced up".

While she knows their household won't be a pleasant experience for Jason when all their menstrual cycles synchronize, he is only allowed to leave the house under one condition.

© Shutterstock Kylie has given Jason permission to 'move out' of their family home

"I told Jason he's allowed to move out as long as he visits me," she jokingly told host Amanda Hirsch. "As soon as we're all synced up, I'm like, 'You can move out, but you have to visit me.'"

"I just feel bad," she added. "I know what our house was like when both my sister and I were like synced up and like yeah, God."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie revealed that she and Jason have discussed him getting a vasectomy despite her being open to "one pleasant surprise".

© Instagram Kylie and Jason welcomed daughter Finnley on March 30

"My husband was on a podcast recently and was referencing a vasectomy," Kylie said. "I was like, 'I'm glad you’re throwing that out into the universe.'"

While the couple have "been in discussions" about the subject, Kylie admitted it isn't a plan that have yet put in motion.

"I've always said I wanted four kids [and] room for, like, one pleasant surprise," Kylie explained. "If we had five kids, I'd be like, 'OK, that's enough. We need to stop.'"

© Instagram Kylie and Jason are also parents to three other daughters

Kylie and Jason are parents to daughters Wyatt, five, Elliotte, four, Bennett, two, and baby Finnley, who was born March 30.

While they are undecided about baby number five, Kylie said she always knew she wanted a fourth child.

© Getty Images Kylie isn't opposed to a fifth child

"The one thing I will say is there was this moment when our third was probably like six months old, where I was like maybe this is good?" she said.

"When [Bennett] hit about a year and some change, I had this moment of 'Oh, I forgot one' because I kept thinking I forgot the baby," she recalled. "And then I'm like '[Expletive] no. All my toddlers are here.' I had three kids.

© Instagram Jason and Kylie have discussed him getting a vasectomy

"The switch that happened was when our youngest really started acting like a toddler, and then my brain started saying, 'You’re forgetting the baby,'" she said, noting that this was the moment she knew she wanted to have a fourth baby.

"I did not approach our third as if it were going to be my last, and so I have this mental block now where I think that one more baby is right."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kylie Kelce 'day in the life' video reveals the adorable Taylor Swift item her daughters love

Jason first mentioned they had discussed him getting a vasectomy in February on The Steam Room podcast.

"We've talked about the V-word," he told hosts Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley. "We've brought it up. I don't know if it's going to happen or not."

He added: "I think this pregnancy has been a long one for [Kylie]. This our fourth girl. We'll see. This one might be it. There hasn't been any firm decisions made."