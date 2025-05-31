Travis Barker's daughter Alabama introduces new family member

Alabama Barker, 19, welcomed a new addition to her family – a French Bulldog puppy. The daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself holding the adorable pup.

In her caption, Alabama expressed gratitude, tagging the breeders: "THANK YOU SO MUCH! I love my baby."

The puppy's name hasn't been disclosed, but the dark-coated Frenchie already found a special place in Alabama's heart. Breeder Kelly Sabo also shared the moment on her Instagram, praising Alabama and Myles as "amazing sweet people" and noting she had "the best time meeting" them.

© Instagram Alabama and her new baby

This isn't Alabama's first experience with French Bulldogs. Her dad, Travis, has adopted several Frenchies over the years, highlighting the family's affection for the breed.

In 2022, Alabama mourned the loss of one of their Frenchies, Blue, sharing heartfelt memories on social media: "You will never understand how much you helped me on my darkest days," she wrote. "You slept next to me, the way I would throw your ball and you would run with excitement, or the eyes you had that just touched everybody, I'll never forget you my baby."

© Instagram Alabama, Travis, and one of their Frenchies

Alabama is part of a large blended family. She has an older brother, Landon Barker, 21, and a stepsister, Atiana De La Hoya, 26, from her father's previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. Travis, married Kourtney Kardashian in 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky Thirteen Barker, in November 2023.

© Instagram Kourtney, Travis, and baby Rocky!

Kourtney also has three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick: Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10. The family often shares glimpses of their life together on social media, including recent beachside vacation photos featuring Kourtney, Reign, Atiana, and baby Rocky.

Travis often speaks about the joys of fatherhood, recently sharing that Rocky is already showing an interest in music. "He just turned 15 months old today, and he's like already playing drums and guitar and everything," Travis told PEOPLE. "I love being a dad. That's my favorite accomplishment."

© Instagram Travis holding Rocky

Aside from raising a puppy, Alabama makes headlines for her dating life too. Earlier this year, she went public with her relationship with UCLA football player Scooter Jackson. The couple has shared cute videos on TikTok, which showcase their budding romance.

As Alabama embarks on this new chapter with her puppy, she continues to share her life and passions with her followers, offering a glimpse into the close knit and ever growing Barker-Kardashian family.