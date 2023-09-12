Meghan Markle is all smiles as she grabs In-N-Out Burger at the Santa Barbara drive-thru

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, isn't above indulging in some good old fast food. This 41-year-old royal was recently spotted making a quick stop at the drive-thru window of In-N-Out Burger in Southern California.

Both Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have been vocal about their penchant for the renowned burger spot, especially after relocating from the U.K. to their beautiful abode in Montecito.

In an intimate chat with Variety, Meghan revealed a tidbit about their regular burger jaunts, saying: "There's one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It's really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order."

© backgrid Meghan was all smiles as she visited In-N-Out Burger in Santa Barbara

The burger brand holds a special place in Harry's heart as well. The 38-year-old Duke dished out details of their typical orders during a chat with People earlier this year.

"In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries and a Coke! And that's just for me! Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños. I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs," he exclaimed, highlighting his sheer love for the meal.

© Backgrid Meghan likes to order cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños

While Meghan was satiating her burger cravings on the West Coast, Harry was overseas in Germany, passionately involved in the sixth edition of his Invictus Games.

Established in 2014, the Invictus Games resonate deeply with Harry, who spent a decade serving in the British Army. This adaptive sports event is dedicated to veterans and service personnel, a cause very close to the Duke's heart.

© getty Prince Harry talked to a young spectator

This year's games have seen Harry attending solo, but he won't be without Meghan's company for long. Confirming Meghan's impending visit, a spokesperson mentioned: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf. The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin."

At the opening ceremony of the games, the Duke had a light-hearted moment dedicated to Meghan. While welcoming nations like Colombia, Israel, and Nigeria to the games, Harry humorously pointed out a new family favorite.

"Now, I'm not saying we play favorites in our home, but since my wife discovered she's of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year," he shared, referencing Meghan's recent discovery of being 43 per cent Nigerian, a revelation she shared on her podcast, Archetypes, in October 2022.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Annual Salute To Freedom Gala

The Invictus Games hold a special significance for Meghan and Harry. The 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto was their first public appearance as a couple, back when Meghan resided there during her Suits filming days.

The Duchess has been a pillar of support for the games ever since. From being by Harry's side during the Sydney games in 2018, just days after the announcement of her pregnancy with their first child, Prince Archie, to her impactful presence at The Hague in the Netherlands. Meghan never fails to mark her presence, having even taken the stage on multiple occasions.

The Invictus Games have given fans many memorable moments of the couple. Who could forget Meghan's heartfelt remarks at the 2018 closing ceremony or the tender kiss she shared with Harry during the opening ceremony in April 2022?