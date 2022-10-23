Prince Harry's $5 fast food order is shockingly normal Who knew the Sussexes are a fan of In-N-Out?

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has revealed the Duke's favourite takeaway, opening up about his foodie preferences in her latest interview with Variety.

SEE: Royal school lunches: Prince William & Prince Harry's five-star meals at Eton revealed

The Duchess of Sussex was named as one of Variety’s Power of Women honorees, revealing in her latest tell-all interview that Prince Harry's ultimate guilty pleasure is a takeout from American burger joint In-N-Out. The restaurant's menu is surprisingly simple too, with nothing but burgers, fries and shakes forming the Prince's favourite teatime treat, and all for under $6!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning Montecito mansion

"My husband’s favorite is In-N-Out. There’s one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them," Meghan said.

SEE: Archie Harrison's favourite meals - including the sweet treat he loved from the Queen

"They know our order," she added, hinting that the Duke and Duchess are regulars at the popular foodie joint.

We wonder if the Prince orders the iconic 'Double Double'?

And for when the sweet cravings kick in, Meghan shared that she and Harry are often "equipped with chocolate chip cookies the size of [their] toddler's head," whenever they make the two-hour journey from their home in Montecito to downtown LA for meetings.

Prince Harry's indulgent preference for In-N-Out might seem a far cry from his royal upbringing, where palace chefs were on hand to whip up any meal he and his brother Prince William desired.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wholesome California beach diet for Archie and Lilibet

RELATED: Duchess of Sussex reveals rare details of bedtime routine with Prince Harry

However, his late mother Princess Diana was known to take a more hands-on approach to parenting, which sometimes meant taking her sons to fast food chain restaurants.

Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, recalled in an interview with The Mirror that Saturday nights in the royal household consisted of Big Macs and Blind Date.

The Duke and Duchess love to visit the drive-thru when en route to LA

"The three of them would nip to McDonald’s for a Big Mac and fries before coming back to watch Blind Date. All three of them would squat on this massive, stuffed hippopotamus Diana had in her sitting room," explained Paul.

Paul wasn't the only royal staff member who was surprised by the trio's antics. Former palace chef Darren McGrady confirmed in an interview with Marie Claire magazine: "I remember the Princess came into the kitchen one day and said: 'Cancel lunch for the boys I'm taking them out, we're going to McDonald's'."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.