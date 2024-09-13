JoJo reveals rare details of Taylor Swift's 'Galentine's Party' with In N Out truck, arts and crafts, and friends

It's nice to have a friend! Taylor Swift once hosted a Galentine's Day party, complete with arts and crafts and delicious fast food, according to JoJo.

In an excerpt from JoJo's new memoir, Over The Influence, she revealed that Selena Gomez invited her to the party, where Taylor spoke with the singer about music and artists' rights, and how the group "stayed up late, wore sweats and no makeup" and "laughed until we crowd".

© Gotham Taylor Swift hosted a Galentine's Party

"For Galentine’s Day, Selena invited me to Taylor Swift’s house so we could all celebrate," JoJo, real name Joanna Levesque, wrote, in the excerpt posted by People magazine.

"Taylor had this arts and crafts section set up where we took pictures of ourselves and slapped them on this cute questionnaire where we described our best qualities (and our worst ones), the things we were looking for in a guy, and the reasons why we were currently single.

"I snuck outside to the In-N-Out truck on her lawn to grab a burger, fries and Diet Coke, but also went out there to text the guy I’d been obsessing over at the time. This whole 'girl’s night' scenario at Taylor’s, reclaiming the saddest day of the year for single folks was the best possible distraction from the complete unavailability of this [expletive] boy."

© Vivien Killilea Selena and JoJo attend the Unlikely Heroes' 3rd Annual Awards Dinner And Gala in Los Angeles, California

The party presumably took place at one of Taylor's Beverly Hills home, as In N Out is not available in New York City or Nashville. The singer once owned three properties but now calls the former Samuel Goldwyn Estate home.

JoJo added: "I genuinely enjoyed these girls, and although two of them were among the most famous women in the world, we had the shared experience of starting out very young, and I was happy to be let into the fold, part of a group."

© Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011 Taylor and Selena have been friends for many many years

The now 33-year-old found fame as a tween with the hit song "Leave (Get Out)," in 2004. However, when her label Blackground Records did not have a steady distribution deal in place to properly put out music, JoJo found herself trapped in a contract she signed at the age of 12 as they owned the rights to the recorded voice.

In the decades after she released two free mixtapes — 2010's Can't Take That Away from Me and 2012's Agapé – and in 2014 she signed a new contract with Atlantic.

In 2019 JoJo re-released her first two albums, 2004's JoJo and 2006's The High Road after re-recording them.

© Santiago Felipe JoJo is releasing her memoir

In her memoir, she also recalls how Taylor – who has also gone on to re-record her first six albums – "was so sweet and complimentary, and she seemed excited that Selena had brought me along with her".

"She mentioned deepcut songs of mine she loved and kept saying how [expletive] up the lawsuit was, the fact that I couldn’t put out music. I don’t remember if she already knew what was going on from social media or if I’d told her about the situation, but she was — in no uncertain terms — letting me know she was on my side and believed in me."