Lionesses face significant prize money cut despite Euros 2025 victory

It's been all joy and celebration since the Lionesses took victory in the Women's Euros.

The team came together in a tense final against Spain to win the title of European Champions on penalties.

Once back in England, they were honoured with an open-top bus parade through London and a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

But the stars of Sarina Wiegman's winning team might lose a large chunk of their prize money, which already pales in comparison to that of their male counterparts.

How much is the Euro 2025 prize money?

UEFA offered a record amount of prize money for the 2025 Women's Euros. A whopping £34 million was on offer for the 16 teams competing in the tournament.

All teams were granted a £1.5 million participation fee for qualifying.

© Getty The Lionesses were honoured with an open-top bus tour through London

They could then receive performance bonuses: £43,000 for a draw and £86,000 for a win in the group stages, with other bonuses for the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

That means there was a staggering £4.4 million on offer for the champions, including bonuses, if they won all three of their group stage matches, which England did not.

Players were guaranteed a share of the money, as each national association had to allocate between 30% and 40% of its total tournament earnings to its players.

How much will the Lionesses lose - and why?

Tax, accounting and business advisory firm Blick Rothenberg has called the Lionesses' Euros victory "a big win for HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC)".

Robert Salter, Director at the firm, warned that the Lionesses could lose over £750,000 to tax.

"The Lionesses will be delighted with their win at Euro 2025 for what it represents and the hard work that went into it, but they will have a hefty tax bill to pay to HMRC on their prize money, at a combined total tax and National Insurance Contributions (NIC) liability of roughly £788,900 for the whole squad," he said in a statement on the company's website.

© Getty Each Lioness could stand to lose around £34,000 due to tax laws

According to Blick Rothenberg, the average bonus per player came to around £73,000, meaning that each of them would be subject to an income tax rate of 47 - 45% and 2% NIC.

All in all, this could mean each Lioness has to pay around £34,000 in tax.

How does this compare to the men's prize money?

Although the 2025 tournament had this record-breaking amount of money on offer, marking a 156% increase from the 2022 Euros, there is still a notable gap between the men's and women's tournaments.

© Getty If they had won, the England men's team would have received £14 million in bonuses

While the women's tournament had £35 million on offer in total, the prize money on offer at last year's men's Euros was around £287 million.

The England men's team, who reached the Euro final in 2024, could have taken bonus winnings of £14 million had they won - compared to the £1.5 million available to the Lionesses.