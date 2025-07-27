King Charles has the best reaction to England Euros win – read

King Charles had the best reaction as the Lionesses secured a historic victory in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final against Spain.

The squad won 3-1 on penalties after going to extra time on Sunday 27 July.

WATCH: England Lionesses win the 2025 Euros

The monarch shared a heartfelt message following the nail-biting match, praising the team's resilience and spirit after their dramatic win on penalties.

The King told the England team: "This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the EUROS 2025.

"For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant 'football's coming home'.

© Alamy Stock Photo Britain's Prince William congratulates England's Michelle Agyemang after the Women's Euro 2025 final

"As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true."

He continued: "For this, you have my whole family's warmest appreciation and admiration.

"More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms. Well done, Lionesses.

"The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can! Charles R"

Echoing their pride, Prince William and Princess Charlotte also shared a joint message on Instagram stories, celebrating the Lionesses' victory: "What a game! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment @England. W & Charlotte"

The royal children have previously signed off joint messages for birthdays and Father's Day, but this marks the first time a message has been personally signed, "Charlotte."

© Twitter Prince William and Princess Charlotte pose with Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía

Royal support from Prince William and Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Princess Charlotte were on hand to witness history once again as the Lionesses roared to a triumphant victory over Spain in Basel.

The jubilant scenes at St. Jakob-Park saw England lift the trophy after a gripping showdown, marking a moment of national pride – and royal celebration.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte celebrated the win, alongside Keir Starmer

The stadium erupted with cheers, flags waved proudly and the atmosphere was electric as the team's hard work and determination were finally rewarded.

William, 43, who serves as President of the FA, was seen enthusiastically applauding the squad throughout the match.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Charlotte beamed beside him, sharing in the excitement as the crowd roared their support.

© Getty Images This marks the Lionesses second win

Charlotte, who previously sent a good luck message ahead of the Euro 2022 final, appeared thrilled to watch the team's success in person this time – making the experience a truly memorable father-daughter moment filled with joy and shared pride.

The pair's appearance was also part of a royal reunion in Switzerland, with Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía in attendance to support La Roja.

© Twitter The Spanish royals shake hands with Princess Charlotte

The two families shared a friendly rivalry throughout the match and were seen cheering on their respective teams side by side in the stands, exchanging warm smiles.

It's come home for the Lionesses

Taking to Instagram to celebrate their win, the Lionesses account posted: "It's home, again."

They also posted: "THIS MOMENT! CHAMPIONS! AGAIN!"

Flooded with support in the comments, England's Red Roses rugby team commented: "Congratulations, @lionesses! An incredible achievement."

Speaking after the match, Lioness Chloe Kelly told women and girls out there to "Keep shooting for the stars."