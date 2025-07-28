Lioness Lucy Bronze's injury explained after Euro 2025 win - 'I was in a lot of pain'

England defender Lucy Bronze made a shocking admission after the Lionesses beat Spain to win the Women's Euros title.

The 33-year-old had played the entire tournament with a secret injury, but persevered to help her team reach the finals and win the title. She was forced to retire from Sunday's final, leaving the pitch in tears.

During the post-match celebrations with her team, Lucy's right knee was bandaged, and she hopped on one leg, sometimes leaning on teammates for support.

Lucy's injury

Lucy showed an incredible amount of strength and resilience throughout the Women's Euros, finally explaining what had gone wrong for her during the final.

"I actually played the whole tournament with a fractured tibia, but no one knew," she told BBC Sport in a post-match interview. "I just hurt my knee today on the other leg."

© Getty Lucy was unable to continue playing in Sunday's final after injuring her knee

Lucy later revealed that she found out her tibia was broken after England's win against Portugal at the end of May and that her manager and teammates were aware of the situation.

She also said that she had taken some pain medication to help manage the injury.

Where is your tibia?

Your tibia is better known as your shinbone and is the larger of the two bones in the lower legs. The top of the tibia connects to the knee joint, while the bottom of the tibia connects to the ankle joint.

This bone carries a lot of the body's weight in day-to-day life.

© Getty Lucy appeared on the pitch for the post-match celebrations with a heavily bandaged right knee

What is a fractured tibia?

According to Healthline, the tibia is one of the most commonly fractured bones in the body.

Symptoms can include intense pain in the lower leg, difficulty walking, running or kicking, among others. It may be treated using a cast or brace, pain medication, physical therapy or, in extreme cases, surgery.

© Getty Lucy was supported by teammates after retiring from the final

Recovery times for this injury vary by its severity, but can take upwards of four months to heal.

Can you play football with a fractured tibia?

While the NHS website advises that those with broken legs should try not to move too much, Lucy was determined to play for her country.

© Getty Lucy played the whole tournament with a broken tibia to help England win the title

"That is why I got a lot of praise from the girls after the Sweden game, because I have been in a lot of pain," she shared with BBC Sport. "But if that's what it takes to play for England, that's what I'll do - they know that. We inspire each other by playing through things like that and it got us to the end."

Lucy was also adamant that she would not let the injury dampen her celebrations:

"It's very painful. I am going to party, I am going to enjoy it and that's it."