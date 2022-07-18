8 heatstroke symptoms you shouldn't ignore amid UK heatwave These are the signs of heatstroke to look out for

While glorious sunny weather can have a positive impact on our mood (and vitamin D levels!), extreme heat, as we're experiencing in the UK this week, can pose a threat to our immediate health with a high risk of heatstroke.

"A rapid rise in heat gain, due to exposure to extreme heat, can lead to compromised temperature regulation by the body," explains Dr. Raj Arora of The Face Bible Clinic. "This can result in a multitude of illnesses and can impact our immediate health. As a result, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and hyperthermia are all common and can be detrimental to one’s health."

Heatstroke symptoms

Heatstroke normally begins as heat exhaustion but can escalate quickly if you don't cool down.

According to the NHS, heat exhaustion symptoms include:

a headache

dizziness and confusion

loss of appetite and feeling sick

excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

fast breathing or pulse

a high temperature of 38C or above

being very thirsty

Heat exhaustion can turn into heatstroke

Heatstroke is more serious, with symptoms including:

fast breathing or shortness of breath

fit (seizure)

loss of consciousness

not responsive

feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water

not sweating even while feeling too hot

a high temperature of 40C or above

feeling confused

If someone is showing signs of heatstroke, the NHS advises ringing 111, or 999 in serious cases.

How long does heat exhaustion last?

The NHS says it shouldn't last longer than 30 minutes, and suggests moving to a cool place if you see signs of heat exhaustion, as well as drinking plenty of water, spraying yourself with cold water, and slightly elevating your feet.

Try to cool off if you're suffering from heat exhaustion

If this doesn't help after 30 minutes, it's advisable to ring 111, or 999 in the event of loss of consciousness.

Collapsing in the heat

Fainting in the heat, or feeling dizzy, is known as heat syncope and is a result of reduced blood flow to the brain.

"Our blood vessels dilate in hot weather as the body attempts to regulate temperature through sweating and cooling us down," explains Dr. Arora. "This can result in blood pooling in the legs, leading to a sudden drop in blood pressure and a feeling of lightheadedness or fainting episodes.

What causes us to collapse in the heat?

"A person's risk of developing heat syncope increases when they have not adjusted to a hot environment," says Dr. Arora. "Being dehydrated may also increase the risk for heat syncope."

The good news is, recovery is rapid after the person lies down in a cool environment.

Who is most at risk from collapsing in the heat?

"Those suffering with low blood pressure, the elderly and those with a chronic underlying metabolic or cardiovascular health condition may be more at risk of collapsing in the heat," says Dr. Arora.

Collapsing can happen after exposure to extreme heat

"Babies, Children and pregnant women may also be at higher risk. The body may also struggle to regulate and keep up a normal blood pressure in those with co-morbidities making them more prone to heat syncope."

How to treat heatstroke

The best advice is to avoid the heat in the first place, as Dr. Arora explains. "Keep cool, avoid vigorous physical activity in hot weather, and drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic fluids.

"Never leave children, older people or pets unattended in a car. Check in on family or friends who are vulnerable or elderly to ensure they are coping with the extreme heat. And of course for skin - keep topped up with a broad spectrum spf50+ sunscreen (reapply at least every two hours) and wear a hat!"

