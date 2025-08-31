World exclusive: HELLO! becomes BYE! in special issue with Elizabeth Hurley

In a world first, HELLO! has changed its iconic logo to BYE! for an outstanding newsstand stunt, commemorating the launch of Channel 4’s mischievous new show, The Inheritance. As a cornerstone of British publishing, HELLO!’s iconic red masthead is known the world over; the by-word for celebrity, society and style.

The devious TV show, hosted by Robert Rinder, is centred around thirteen strangers who compete to win an inheritance from a glamorous, deceased benefactor, perfectly played by the ever-fabulous Elizabeth Hurley.

Hurley, who first came into the public eye in the late 1980s when she started dating Hugh Grant, describes The Inheritance as "fun, sexy, devious and exactly the sort of entertainment we need in 2025. I think people are going to love it.”

Elizabeth Hurley graces the cover of this week's Hello! Magazine

To celebrate the launch, we spoke exclusively to the actress, model and businesswoman in this week's issue of the magazine, where she opens up about celebrating a milestone birthday and falling in love with the American country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

HELLO! is extremely proud to partner with the team at Channel 4 for this wickedly playful issue takeover – a media-first which will command huge talkability on every newsstand, in tribute to the show’s mischievous and deceased fictional central character.

© Simon Webb / Channel 4 Elizabeth Hurley plays The Deceased and Rob Rinder The Executor in The Inheritance

Changing our iconic logo is not a decision to take lightly, but we were so entranced by The Inheritance - and Elizabeth Hurley is such a long-time friend of the brand - that it felt like the perfect time to have some fun.

As ever, you, our dedicated readers were at the forefront of this decision - so we had to make sure it was the right choice. But once we knew we would be delivering a fabulous exclusive to our loyal audience, alongside the ultimate insider's take on the show we know will be a huge success, it felt like something we had to do.

We hope you all love reading it as much as we've enjoyed pulling it off.

The Inheritance is on Channel 4, watch or stream Sundays and Mondays 9pm and Tuesdays at 9:30pm.

