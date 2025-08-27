Elizabeth Hurley reveals 'empty' inheritance for son Damian amid $50M fortune

Elizabeth Hurley may have amassed a substantial amount of earnings during her time in the spotlight, but it appears her son Damian might not be set to inherit it. The 60-year-old stars in the new Channel 4 series The Inheritance Rob Rinder, where she plays a wealthy benefactor. In this unique reality game show, she sets challenges from beyond the grave to determine which contestant will ultimately inherit her fortune. The actress revealed that she doesn't expect to receive any inheritance from her loved ones, adding that she actually hopes they enjoy their money while they can.

"I have a set of tiny porcelain coffee cups which belonged to my favorite great aunt – I think of her with every espresso," shared Elizabeth. "But I want everyone I love to check out on empty, having spent every penny on enjoying themselves. I’m not desperate to inherit anything."

© Getty Images Damian and Elizabeth

When pressed about what her son, Damian, will inherit from heer, she replied: "I mean what makes you think I believe in passing anything on? I might go out on empty, you never know."

The new game show is hosted by Robert Rinder, who serves as the Executor of the Deceased’s estate and her trusted legal advisor. Elizabeth's character has devised "a series of devilishly difficult assignments" and only one player can collect the inheritance from each request.

© Getty Images Damian has followed in his mom's footsteps

Elizabeth's net worth

The star has an estimated net worth of £50 million while her 23-year-old son is thought to be worth in the region of $500,000 and rising. Elizabeth rose to fame in the late 1980s and her breakthrough role came in 1997 when she starred in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery as Vanessa Kensington. She has also made waves in the modeling industry with her multiple British Vogue covers and her entry as an Estée Lauder spokesmodel in 1995.

And that's not to mention her staggering 3.2 million followers on social media that offer her lucrative brand deals.

© Getty Images Elizabeth's famous Versace dress

However, it seems Damian will be comfortable enough as the rising star is represented by IMG Models in London. IMG models are estimated to earn more than $201,072 annually and that doesn't include Damian's acting work. As per The Screen Actors Guild rates, guest roles like Damian's can rake in between $5,951 to $9,522 per episode.

Damian's inheritance snub

© Dave Benett Damian was disinherited

In 2021, Damian was excluded from receiving any part of Steve Bing’s £180 million estate. "When Stephen took his own life, he died thinking his children were going to be taken care of. What Stephen wanted has now been callously reversed. I know Stephen would have been devastated," said Elizabeth in a statement.