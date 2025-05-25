Elizabeth Hurley cosies up to Billy Ray Cyrus in hot pink gown for relationship first

Elizabeth Hurley was a vision in hot pink as she stepped out in Rome for a relationship first with her new beau Billy Ray Cyrus on Saturday night.

The Strictly Confidential actress, 59, enjoyed her first public outing with the 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer, 63, as the pair attended the Rosso exhibition opening dinner at Palazzo Barberini in Rome.

© Getty Elizabeth oozed glamour in a hot pink full-length gown by Safiyaa with a mermaid silhouette, V-neck front and cape detail. For accessories, the star added a killer pair of platformed silver heels to match her clutch and statement floral earrings.



© Getty Her brunette locks were styled in bouncy waves, while her makeup was as polished as ever with a look featuring a black smokey eye and glossy pale pink lip. The country music star, who is the father of popstar Miley Cyrus, looked cool and collected in a feather-adorned cowboy hat, dark sunglasses, and all black outfit.

© Getty Joining the couple on the special night was Elizabeth's son, Damian Hurley, whom she shares with her late film producer partner, Steve Bing. The budding actor and model, 23, wore a fabulous bright red suit as he posed confidently as his mother showcased her new relationship.



© Instagram Elizabeth and Billy Ray's relationship The stars revealed they were in a relationship in April with Elizabeth posting a photo of the pair of Instagram captioned: "Tennessee weekend" with a red love heart emoji.

© Instagram Billy Ray was seen with his arms around Elizabeth in one while in another she acquainted herself with his beloved dog, Tommy Jack.

© Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty I The pair met in 2022 on the set of Christmas in Paradise. However, Billy had not long split from his ex-wife, Tish, with whom he shares daughter Miley as well as son Braison, 31, and daughter Noah, 25. "We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," he has said of his time on set with Elizabeth. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."

© Instagram The couple are said to have reconnected nearly two years later when Billy has admitted to experiencing a tough time personally. "I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you," he said. "And in this moment... a friend reached out."

© FilmMagic Since the shock reveal of their relationship, Elizabeth and Billy Ray has kept fans up to date with how their bond is blossoming. Most recently, Elizabeth caught up with HELLO! at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation 2025 Hot Pink Party in New York City. Speaking of how she will spend her 60th birthday on 10 June, Elizabeth revealed: "I am looking forward to celebrating with Billy Ray. "He should be in England for my birthday. He’ll be meeting my family – and my dogs – and hopefully, it’ll be lovely."