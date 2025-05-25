Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elizabeth Hurley cosies up to Billy Ray Cyrus in hot pink gown for relationship first
Elizabeth Hurley in pink smiling at Billy Ray Cyrus© Getty

The Strictly Confidential star headed out in Rome with her new beau

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Elizabeth Hurley was a vision in hot pink as she stepped out in Rome for a relationship first with her new beau Billy Ray Cyrus on Saturday night.

The Strictly Confidential actress, 59, enjoyed her first public outing with the 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer, 63, as the pair attended the Rosso exhibition opening dinner at Palazzo Barberini in Rome.

Billy Ray Cyrus in all black and Elizabeth Hurley in pink dress arriving© Getty

Elizabeth oozed glamour in a hot pink full-length gown by Safiyaa with a mermaid silhouette, V-neck front and cape detail. For accessories, the star added a killer pair of platformed silver heels to match her clutch and statement floral earrings.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley poses in pink dress© Getty

Her brunette locks were styled in bouncy waves, while her makeup was as polished as ever with a look featuring a black smokey eye and glossy pale pink lip. 

The country music star, who is the father of popstar Miley Cyrus, looked cool and collected in a feather-adorned cowboy hat, dark sunglasses, and all black outfit. 

Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley in pink dress and Damian Hurley in red suit pose © Getty

Joining the couple on the special night was Elizabeth's son, Damian Hurley, whom she shares with her late film producer partner, Steve Bing. The budding actor and model, 23, wore a fabulous bright red suit as he posed confidently as his mother showcased her new relationship.

Photo shared by Elizabeth Hurley on Instagram of her and Billy Ray Cyrus© Instagram

Elizabeth and Billy Ray's relationship

The stars revealed they were in a relationship in April with Elizabeth posting a photo of the pair of Instagram captioned: "Tennessee weekend" with a red love heart emoji. 

Photo shared by Elizabeth Hurley on Instagram of her weekend together with Billy Ray Cyrus© Instagram

Billy Ray was seen with his arms around Elizabeth in one while in another she acquainted herself with his beloved dog, Tommy Jack. 

Billy Ray Cyrus poses for a picture© Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty I

The pair met in 2022 on the set of Christmas in Paradise. However, Billy had not long split from his ex-wife, Tish, with whom he shares daughter Miley as well as son Braison, 31, and daughter Noah, 25. "We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," he has said of his time on set with Elizabeth.

"We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."

Billy Ray Cyrus in a denim shirt kissing Elizabeth Hurley in a plaid outfit© Instagram

The couple are said to have reconnected nearly two years later when Billy has admitted to experiencing a tough time personally.

"I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you," he said.

"And in this moment... a friend reached out."

Elizabeth Hurley attends the Breast Cancer Research Foundation 2025 Hot Pink Party at The Glasshouse on May 13, 2025 in New York City. © FilmMagic

Since the shock reveal of their relationship, Elizabeth and Billy Ray has kept fans up to date with how their bond is blossoming.

Most recently, Elizabeth caught up with HELLO! at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation 2025 Hot Pink Party in New York City. Speaking of how she will spend her 60th birthday on 10 June, Elizabeth revealed: "I am looking forward to celebrating with Billy Ray. "He should be in England for my birthday. He’ll be meeting my family – and my dogs – and hopefully, it’ll be lovely." 

