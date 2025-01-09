Former President of the United States Jimmy Carter was laid to rest with a state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on January 9.

All the living Presidents of the United States — Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush — joined President elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, who delivered the eulogy, at the service.

Other notable figures in politics and entertainment were also in attendance, including Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performing a rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" at the service.

Take a look at some of the best photos from former President Carter's funeral service below…

1/ 5 © Getty Images Carter's casket departs President Carter's casket departed the US Capitol with a military guard and honorary pallbearers in attendance, enroute to the Washington National Cathedral

2/ 5 © Getty Images Carter family His only daughter with late wife Rosalynn, Amy Carter, watches emotionally with other members of her family as her father's casket is taken for the funeral

3/ 5 © Getty Images Justin Trudeau Just days after his resignation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seen at the Washington National Cathedral

4/ 5 © Getty Images The Trumps arrive President elect Trump and his wife Melania Trump are the first of the former Presidential couples to arrive