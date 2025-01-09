Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jimmy Carter's state funeral: Barack Obama arrives solo joining other former Presidents and celebrities — photos
Subscribe
Jimmy Carter's state funeral: Barack Obama arrives solo joining other former Presidents and celebrities — photos
President Carter is about to address the nation from the White House on his energy proposals.© Getty Images

Jimmy Carter's state funeral: Barack Obama arrives solo joining other former Presidents and celebrities — photos

The late Carter passed away at the age of 100 on December 29

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Former President of the United States Jimmy Carter was laid to rest with a state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on January 9.

All the living Presidents of the United States — Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush — joined President elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, who delivered the eulogy, at the service.

Other notable figures in politics and entertainment were also in attendance, including Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performing a rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" at the service.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: King Charles honors former US President Jimmy Carter after his death aged 100

Take a look at some of the best photos from former President Carter's funeral service below…

1/5

The remains of former US President Jimmy Carter leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025.© Getty Images

Carter's casket departs

President Carter's casket departed the US Capitol with a military guard and honorary pallbearers in attendance, enroute to the Washington National Cathedral

2/5

Amy Carter (C, sunglasses), joined by members of the Carter family, watches as the remains of her father, former US President Jimmy Carter, leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025.© Getty Images

Carter family

His only daughter with late wife Rosalynn, Amy Carter, watches emotionally with other members of her family as her father's casket is taken for the funeral

3/5

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) attends the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025© Getty Images

Justin Trudeau

Just days after his resignation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seen at the Washington National Cathedral

4/5

US President-elect Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump arrive to attend the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025.© Getty Images

The Trumps arrive

President elect Trump and his wife Melania Trump are the first of the former Presidential couples to arrive

5/5

(L-R) Former US President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump arrive to attend the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025.© AFP via Getty Images

Barack Obama comes solo

Barack Obama arrives without wife Michelle and jovially interacts with Trump

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More News

See more

Read More