NASCAR champion Greg Biffle, family onboard fatal plane crash — report

A business jet crashed at a North Carolina airport earlier today, and per new reports and statements from close friends, the crash seemingly resulted in the deaths of former NASCAR champion Greg Biffle and his family.

The driver, aged 55, was connected to the Cessna Citation 550 private jet, which he owned. It was reported earlier today by authorities that the aircraft crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport.

AP reports that the crash resulted in a large fire and there were multiple fatalities. While it has not yet been confirmed by Greg's team or the authorities whether he was involved, a friend of his claims that he and his family indeed were on board and killed by the crash.

© Getty Images Greg Biffle was reportedly killed by a plane crash in North Carolina

Close friend and fellow NASCAR driver Garrett Mitchell took to Facebook with a statement that read: "Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane… because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us. We are devastated. I'm so sorry to share this."

Since 2023, Greg has been married to Cristina Grossu, with the pair welcoming a son, Ryder Jack, in September 2020. He previously married Nicole Lunders in 2007, welcoming their daughter Emma Elizabeth in July 2011. They announced their separation in 2015 and were divorced the following year.

Richard Hudson, a member of the House of Representatives serving North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, was also a friend of the family's and seemingly confirmed the news as well on X. "I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them," he wrote.

© Instagram The professional stock racecar driver was with his family, a close friend claims

"They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track. The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene."

He added: "The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That's who the Biffles were. Our prayers are with their family, friends, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss."

The City of Statesville originally issued a statement at 11 AM EST, which read: "At approximately 10:15 AM, an aircraft crashed while landing. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is en route and will investigate the incident."

© Getty Images The NASCAR champion made his Series debut in 1995, winning Rookie of the Year twice and multiple championships on his way

An hour later, while confirming it was still an "active" incident, they shared a further update on the situation: "Iredell County and the City of Statesville Emergency Response personnel are currently working the incident."

Greg's NASCAR career began in 1995 when he joined the Winter Heat series, dominating the competitions and catching the eye of Jack Roush. In 1996, his NASCAR stock car racing debut came in the Busch Series, earning Rookie of the Year titles in 1998 and 2001.

© Getty Images He actively has continued to race, although stopped racing full-time in 2016

After winning the 2000 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, he joined the Busch Series full-time, placing fourth overall in his first season in 2001 and coming out on top in 2002. He ranked as high as 2nd place in the overall NASCAR Sprint Cup Classification in 2005 with Roush Racing.



He stopped racing full-time in 2016, becoming a contributor for NBC's NASCAR America the year after, although continued to race part-time, last racing at the 2025 Portland 112 as part of the ARCA Menards Series West.