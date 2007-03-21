hellomagazineWeb
Charles wipes away tears of mirth, provoked by Mr Wanstall's unintentional witticism about his goose eggs "flying off the shelves"
Click on photos for gallery
He struggled to rein-in his mirth and regain his composure after being tickled pink by the Kent farmer's enthusiastic comment
The Prince, who has his own organic foods label and is a high-profile supporter of locally produced farm foods, takes a particular interest in the popular eggs
21 MARCH 2007
It's not often the heir to the UK throne is reduced to tears, but Charles ended up wiping away tears of laughter this week as he visited a farm in Kent. The humorous moment came when farm owner Douglas Wanstall informed the royal visitor that his goose eggs were "flying off the shelves".
Clearly tickled by Mr Wanstall's unintentional witticism, Prince Charles broke into chuckles of mirth and was snapped dabbing at his eyes, before picking up one of the popular products to inspect it more carefully.
During his visit Prince Charles met with egg packers and food producers at Bank Farm, which has been farmed by the same family since 1918 and provides fresh seasonal produce for his London home. "We supply Clarence House with fresh local produce, anything British that's in season," explained Stephanie Wanstall. "And he wanted to come and see where his tea comes from."
The Prince, who farms organically at his 37-acre Highgrove Estate and has his own organic foods label, Duchy Originals, is a high-profile supporter of locally produced farm foods.
