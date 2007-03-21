Charles wipes away tears of mirth, provoked by Mr Wanstall's unintentional witticism about his goose eggs "flying off the shelves"

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos for gallery

He struggled to rein-in his mirth and regain his composure after being tickled pink by the Kent farmer's enthusiastic comment

Photo: © Rex

The Prince, who has his own organic foods label and is a high-profile supporter of locally produced farm foods, takes a particular interest in the popular eggs

Photo: © Rex