King Charles' coronation anniversary: monarch's year in 10 unforgettable photos

The monarch's large-scale engagements were paused as he began treatment, but on 30 April, the King made a significant return to public-facing duties as he visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre.
As the royals mark the one-year anniversary since the coronation, HELLO! takes a look back at the King's most unforgettable moments over the past 12 months.
Among their guests were the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and the Duke of York.
The pair also attended their first Braemar Gathering Highland Games of their reign, and as tradition, they hosted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy.
First state visit to Commonwealth country
In October 2023, the King undertook his first state visit to a Commonwealth nation, visiting Kenya with the Queen. It was a particularly poignant visit for Charles, as it is the country where Queen Elizabeth II was told of the death of her father, King George VI, and acceded to the throne.
During a speech at a banquet, the King spoke of the "abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence" committed against Kenyans during their fight for independence from Britain.
First State Opening of Parliament
Charles opened Parliament for the first time as monarch, reading his inaugural King’s Speech.
He was back in the Imperial State Crown and Robe of State with a return to the full pomp and ceremony of the occasion after an absence of crown-wearing and carriages for a number of years.
Launched The Coronation Food Project on his 75th birthday
On the eve of his big day, the King was joined by fellow 75-year-olds for a special party at his countryside abode, Highgrove.
The afternoon tea featured dancing with live music from a local rock choir, and also marked the 75th anniversaries of the NHS and the Windrush generation in 2023.
On his actual birthday, Charles and Camilla attended a surplus food distribution centre outside London in line with The Coronation Food Project.
The charity seeks to bridge the gap between food waste and food needs across all four nations of the United Kingdom, helping people and helping the planet.
He also held a reception at Buckingham Palace for 400 nurses and midwives, as part of the NHS 75 celebrations, where he was treated to a performance of a surprise birthday song.
Hosted second state visit
Pomp and pageantry were on display once again as the King and Queen hosted South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, for a three-day state visit to the UK in November 2023.
There was a ceremonial welcome with the traditional guard of honour, and later a glittering state banquet, where Charles paid tribute to Koreans' interest in protecting the environment.
Diplomatic reception portrait
Buckingham Palace shared a striking portrait of the King and Queen with the Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the annual Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2023.
Camilla wowed in a cream embroidered evening gown by Fiona Clare and the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, while Kate glittered in a shimmering pink Jenny Packham dress and the Lover's Knot tiara.
The senior royals attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church and the King took the time to speak to some locals within the area who had come out to see him on his way to the church. It looked as though he was enjoying the conversation as he chuckled with the locals.
It was also the King's second Christmas address. The speech took place in the beautiful Centre Room at Buckingham Palace, which has seen countless senior royals gather ahead of their appearances on the balcony.
Presented with first King Charles banknotes
On 9 April 2024, the King presented with the first banknotes bearing his portrait by the Governor of the Bank of England at Buckingham Palace.
He praised the notes as "very well designed" and expressed his surprise at being only the second monarch to feature.
