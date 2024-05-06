Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles' coronation anniversary: monarch's year in 10 unforgettable photos
His Majesty's biggest moments since he was crowned at Westminster Abbey on 6 May 2023

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
It has been a whole year since the nation celebrated the King and Queen's historic coronation, with Charles crowned during an ancient ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 6 May 2023.

The service took place almost eight months after Charles succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to the throne.

The coronation kickstarted a summer of royal firsts for the new monarch as well as several ceremonial milestones, including his inaugural King's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament.

Charles launched The Coronation Food Project to coincide with his 75th birthday last November and hosted the royal family for his second-ever Christmas as King at Sandringham.

This year, the royals have been rocked by the King and the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnoses, with Charles' cancer discovered after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The monarch's large-scale engagements were paused as he began treatment, but on 30 April, the King made a significant return to public-facing duties as he visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre.

As the royals mark the one-year anniversary since the coronation, HELLO! takes a look back at the King's most unforgettable moments over the past 12 months.

Charles and William ride on horseback during Trooping the Colour© Getty

First Trooping the Colour

In June 2023, just one month after the coronation, the King marked his first birthday parade of his reign, which saw him joined on horseback by Princess AnnePrince William and Prince Edward.

It was the first time a monarch has ridden on horseback since the late Queen Elizabeth II rode on her beloved horse, Burmese, in 1986.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales and Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched proceedings from a carriage.

Senior working royals joined the King on the palace balcony to watch the flypast.

King Charles and Camilla attend the Order of the Garter service 2023© Getty Images

First Garter Day as sovereign

Charles attended his first service for the the Order of the Garter, the oldest order of chivalry in Britain, since becoming King in June 2023. 

The Order comprises 24 members, including the King and Queen, several members of the royal family, including Prince William, and 18 knights or ladies.

King Charles wearing kilt at gates of Balmoral© Getty

Hosted first summer at Balmoral

The King and Queen took up their summer residence at Balmoral Castle last August, and hosted several members of the royal family at their Scottish home.

Among their guests were the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and the Duke of York.

The pair also attended their first Braemar Gathering Highland Games of their reign, and as tradition, they hosted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy.

King Charles gives a speech at Kenya state banquet© Getty

First state visit to Commonwealth country

In October 2023, the King undertook his first state visit to a Commonwealth nation, visiting Kenya with the Queen. It was a particularly poignant visit for Charles, as it is the country where Queen Elizabeth II was told of the death of her father, King George VI, and acceded to the throne.

During a speech at a banquet, the King spoke of the "abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence" committed against Kenyans during their fight for independence from Britain.

King Charles and Queen Camilla in their royal jewels© WPA Pool

First State Opening of Parliament

Charles opened Parliament for the first time as monarch, reading his inaugural King’s Speech.

He was back in the Imperial State Crown and Robe of State with a return to the full pomp and ceremony of the occasion after an absence of crown-wearing and carriages for a number of years.

King Charles attends 75th birthday at Highgrove© Getty

Launched The Coronation Food Project on his 75th birthday

On 14 November 2023, the King celebrated his 75th birthday.. He marked the occasion by taking part in special events with charitable causes close to his heart. 

On the eve of his big day, the King was joined by fellow 75-year-olds for a special party at his countryside abode, Highgrove.

The afternoon tea featured dancing with live music from a local rock choir, and also marked the 75th anniversaries of the NHS and the Windrush generation in 2023.

On his actual birthday, Charles and Camilla attended a surplus food distribution centre outside London in line with The Coronation Food Project. 

The charity seeks to bridge the gap between food waste and food needs across all four nations of the United Kingdom, helping people and helping the planet.

He also held a reception at Buckingham Palace for 400 nurses and midwives, as part of the NHS 75 celebrations, where he was treated to a performance of a surprise birthday song.

The King raises a toast at the South Korea state banquet

Hosted second state visit

Pomp and pageantry were on display once again as the King and Queen hosted South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, for a three-day state visit to the UK in November 2023. 

There was a ceremonial welcome with the traditional guard of honour, and later a glittering state banquet, where Charles paid tribute to Koreans' interest in protecting the environment. 

Camilla, Charles, William and Kate at diplomatic reception© Getty

Diplomatic reception portrait

Buckingham Palace shared a striking portrait of the King and Queen with the Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the annual Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2023. 

Camilla wowed in a cream embroidered evening gown by Fiona Clare and the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, while Kate glittered in a shimmering pink Jenny Packham dress and the Lover's Knot tiara.

King Charles in front of a Christmas tree

Second Christmas at Sandringham

The King hosted his second Christmas at Sandringham in December 2023. He was joined by his fellow family members including his son Prince William and his family. 

The senior royals attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church and the King took the time to speak to some locals within the area who had come out to see him on his way to the church. It looked as though he was enjoying the conversation as he chuckled with the locals.

It was also the King's second Christmas address. The speech took place in the beautiful Centre Room at Buckingham Palace, which has seen countless senior royals gather ahead of their appearances on the balcony.

King Charles III is presented with the first bank notes featuring his portrait© Getty

Presented with first King Charles banknotes

On 9 April 2024, the King presented with the first banknotes bearing his portrait by the Governor of the Bank of England at Buckingham Palace. 

He praised the notes as "very well designed" and expressed his surprise at being only the second monarch to feature.

